Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi To Make International Debut, Whose T20 Spot In Danger?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Make International Debut, Whose T20 Spot In Danger?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi may debut for India in the Ireland T20 series. At 15, he could break Sachin Tendulkar's record. Learn who he might replace in the squad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi poised for potential India debut in Ireland.
  • Youngster's explosive IPL record nears Sachin Tendulkar's debut age.
  • Selectors consider Suryavanshi amid established openers' strong form.
  • India may rest seniors, test talent for future T20 strategy.

Who Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Replace In Team India: The Indian Premier League continues to act as a launchpad for extraordinary talent. Following the recent success of debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, the focus has shifted back to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The prodigy has dominated the circuit for two consecutive years and now stands on the threshold of an international call-up.

The Explosive Rise of a Young Star

In a brief but impactful IPL career spanning just 12 matches, Suryavanshi has amassed 452 runs. His statistics are staggering, featuring a century and three half-centuries at an overall strike rate of 228.28. Such aggressive scoring has forced the national selectors to consider him for the upcoming tour of Ireland, where the conditions typically reward high-velocity batting.

At just 15 years old, Suryavanshi is on the verge of shattering a long-standing record. Should he take the field during the T20 series in June, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest player to debut for India. Tendulkar famously began his journey at 16, but this teenager's rapid ascent suggests he is ready for the world stage.

Navigating a Crowded Top Order

The primary challenge for the selectors is determining where the youngster fits within a winning squad. Current openers Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan are in peak form following India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph. These players are viewed as the core of the team leading into the 2028 tournament cycle.

However, the BCCI typically uses the Ireland tour to rest senior stars and test bench strength. If the established trio is granted a break, Suryavanshi will likely open the innings. His inclusion signals a long-term strategy to integrate fresh talent into the T20 setup as India prepares to defend their global dominance in the coming years.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL statistics?

In 12 IPL matches, Suryavanshi has scored 452 runs with a century and three half-centuries at a strike rate of 228.28.

How old is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is 15 years old.

What record could Vaibhav Suryavanshi break?

If he debuts in the Ireland tour, he will become the youngest player to debut for India, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Where might Vaibhav Suryavanshi fit into the Indian team?

He is a potential opener, especially if senior players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan are rested.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Make International Debut, Whose T20 Spot In Danger?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Make International Debut, Whose T20 Spot In Danger?
Cricket
WATCH: Viral Reel Trend Goes Wrong As Woman Loses Rs 70,000 Ring After IPL 2026 Match
WATCH: Viral Reel Trend Goes Wrong As Woman Loses Rs 70,000 Ring After IPL 2026 Match
Cricket
Cricket
MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Positive News For Chennai Ahead Of SRH vs CSK
MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Positive News For Chennai Ahead Of SRH vs CSK
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget