Fans are keen to see how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adapts to the demands of red-ball cricket. The 15-year-old, however, had a disappointing start with the bat in the opening game of the 2026 Duleep Trophy, managing just eight runs. East Zone still secured a convincing win and have now booked their place in the semi-finals, where they will take on Central Zone from Sunday, August 30.

Ahead of the knockout clash, BCCI Domestic released an interview with the teenage sensation, who revealed an interesting incident involving Ishan Kishan during the quarter-final. Vaibhav said Ishan took a chance by handing him the ball when the team needed a breakthrough, without knowing that he considered himself a genuine wicket-taking bowler.

Vaibhav had a chance to showcase his bowling skills during the quarter-final and made an impact by picking up two wickets despite failing to make a mark with the bat.

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𝐁𝐨𝐰𝐥 𝐢𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐢𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐯 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 🎯



​Meet the secret wicket-taker who enjoys bowling and answered his captain’s 'risky' call 🤙 - By @jigsactin#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/ZhZ0QkeyZm — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 29, 2026

Reflecting on his bowling, Vaibhav said that batters generally enjoy bowling, just as bowlers like getting an opportunity to bat.

He explained that the wicket had not been falling, prompting him to bowl a couple of overs. According to Vaibhav, Ishan believed it was a gamble to give him the ball, but the youngster was confident he could make a difference. He added that since he knew he would only get a short spell, his focus was simply on bowling as effectively as possible.

The youngster also admitted that contributing with the ball was particularly satisfying after his failure with the bat, saying he thoroughly enjoyed the experience of picking up wickets.

East Zone stormed into the semi-finals by defeating North East Zone by an innings and 210 runs in the quarter-final. They will now face Central Zone from Sunday, August 30.

The other semi-final will see South Zone take on North Zone, with the match also beginning on Sunday. The Duleep Trophy final is scheduled to start on September 6.