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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand return to action again soon, but with the series already decided, the fourth T20I could have a few interesting talking points.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 08:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces New Zealand in fourth T20I on Friday.
  • India already clinched the series 3-0, extending winning run.
  • New Zealand seeks first win at Auckland's Eden Park.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: India will face New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 30, 2026. The match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, with the two teams set to return to action after India's series-clinching performances in the opening three matches. Although India have already secured the series, the upcoming encounter will give the visitors a chance to extend their winning run. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to bounce back on home soil and avoid another defeat.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Match Date & Time

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The match will be held at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

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The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss expected at 12:00 PM IST. In New Zealand, the game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM local time.

India vs New Zealand: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Cricket fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Network TV channels for the live broadcast of IND vs NZ 4th T20I.

As for live streaming, the match will be available online through the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Viewers should note that a paid subscription is mandatory to watch the full India vs New Zealand fixture on this platform.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I: What To Expect?

India head into the match having already clinched the five-match series after winning the first three T20Is.

With that in mind, the Men in Blue might make a few changes to their playing XI, giving opportunities to players who are yet to feature without any risks the series outcome.

New Zealand, meanwhile, could be equally determined to put up a strong fight and end their winless run against India on home soil.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand be played?

The 4th T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026. The match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland.

What are the start times for the IND vs NZ 4th T20I?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss at 12:00 PM IST. In New Zealand, the game will start at 8:00 PM local time.

How can I watch the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand in India?

In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming, you can use the SonyLIV app and website, though a paid subscription is required.

What is the current status of the T20I series before the 4th match?

India has already clinched the five-match series by winning the first three T20Is. This match gives India a chance to extend their winning streak, while New Zealand aims to avoid another defeat.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 08:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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