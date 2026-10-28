Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal Fire As India Hammer Zimbabwe To Complete ODI Whitewash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India Women completed a decisive 3-0 ODI series sweep.

Vaishnavi Sharma’s five wickets restricted Zimbabwe to 131 runs.

Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal led India's eight-wicket chase.

India vs Zimbabwe Women's ODI: India completed a commanding 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe after cruising to an eight-wicket victory in the third and final ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Vaishnavi Sharma starred with the ball, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket, before Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal made light work of the chase. Zimbabwe were dismissed for just 131 in 39.5 overs after India’s bowlers consistently exposed the visitors’ batting weaknesses.

The hosts then chased down the target in only 17 overs, underlining their dominance throughout the series.

Vaishnavi Sharma Leads India’s Bowling Rout

After Zimbabwe opted to bat first, India struck early through Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud.

Sayali removed Loryn Phiri for a duck in the second over, before Kranti sent Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano back for four in the next.

Zimbabwe struggled to recover from the early setbacks. Modester Mupachikwa top-scored with 37, while captain Josephine Nkomo contributed 35.

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Chiedza Dhururu added 20, but the lack of substantial partnerships left the visitors with a below-par total.

Vaishnavi capitalised on the pressure created by the seamers, returning figures of 5/39 to dismantle the middle and lower order.

Sayali finished with 2/11, while Kranti claimed 2/23 as India wrapped up the innings well before Zimbabwe could approach the 200-run mark.

Shafali, Pratika Seal Comfortable Series Sweep

India’s chase began with an early setback as Yastika Bhatia was dismissed for a golden duck.

However, the wicket did little to disrupt the hosts’ momentum, with Shafali Verma and Pratika Rawal launching a decisive response.

Shafali struck 51, while Pratika delivered a fluent 59 to put India firmly in control. Harleen Deol chipped in with 19 as the batters ensured there was no late drama in the pursuit.

India reached 132/2 in just 17 overs, sealing an eight-wicket win and completing a 3-0 series sweep.

The emphatic result capped a dominant performance from the hosts, with Vaishnavi’s breakthrough bowling achievement and the top-order’s aggressive approach providing the highlights of the final ODI.