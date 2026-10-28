WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: Molineux Hits Rs 1.1 Crore Jackpot As RCB Wait & MI Hold Back

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sophie Molineux joined UP Warriorz for Rs 1.1 crore.

Delhi Capitals signed Kiran Navgire, youngest Uma Kashvi.

Franchises acquired 25 players, concluding mini-auction efficiently.

WPL 2027 Auction: Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction has wrapped up after an eventful session featuring competitive bidding, notable signings and opportunities for emerging Indian talent. Australia captain and spinner Sophie Molineux emerged as the biggest purchase, with UP Warriorz securing her services for Rs 1.1 crore. The franchise outbid Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to land Molineux, making her the most expensive player at the auction.

India batter Kiran Navgire attracted the second-highest bid, joining Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh after Mumbai Indians challenged for her signature.

Delhi also invested in youth by signing 15-year-old all-rounder Uma Kashvi, the youngest player in the auction.

WPL 2027 Auction: Most Expensive Signings

The auction saw Molineux command the highest price, while Navgire also attracted considerable interest. Here are the leading purchases from the event:

Sophie Molineux: UP Warriorz - Rs 1.1 crore

Kiran Navgire: Delhi Capitals - Rs 75 lakh

G Kamalini: Gujarat Giants - Rs 40 lakh

Jess Jonassen: Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 40 lakh

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Several other players were signed for Rs 30 lakh each, including Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Asha Sobhana, Sushma Verma, Chloe Tryon, Tejal Hasabnis and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast.

RCB Make Late Moves, MI Keep Spending Low

Defending champions RCB waited nearly two hours before making their first purchase but eventually added overseas all-rounders Jonassen and Tryon.

Their other acquisitions included Tejal Hasabnis and Vrinda Dinesh.

Mumbai Indians followed a different strategy, signing six Indian players for a combined Rs 70 lakh.

Gujarat Giants added wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini and Ireland all-rounder Prendergast at their respective base prices, while Delhi Capitals secured Navgire and young prospect Kashvi.

WPL 2027 Mini-Auction Ends With 25 Players Sold

A total of 25 players found teams during the mini-auction.

UP Warriorz filled all eight available slots, while the accelerated phase brought further additions across the franchises. Mumbai Indians signed Akshita Bhagat for Rs 10 lakh, the final purchase of the auction.

With the bidding complete, franchises will now focus on preparing their squads for the upcoming season.

Molineux's big-money move, Navgire's demand and the opportunities handed to young Indian players stood out among the key talking points from Kochi.