Meet Uma Kashvi: Delhi Capitals Sign 15-Year-Old All-Rounder In WPL Auction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals signed 15-year-old Uma Kashvi, spin all-rounder.

She previously represented India Under-19 against Sri Lanka.

Mentorship from Jemimah Rodrigues offers valuable learning opportunity.

Delhi Capitals have secured a promising young talent for the Women’s Premier League, snapping up 15-year-old Uma Kashvi for Rs 10 lakh at the auction. The Karnataka cricketer has attracted attention for her spin-bowling skills and all-round abilities, earning an opportunity to take the next step in her cricketing journey. Kashvi’s signing puts her among the youngest players to secure a WPL contract, making her one to watch as she prepares for a potential transition to the senior professional stage.

Uma Kashvi: Young Talent From Karnataka

A right-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, Kashvi has already gained experience beyond the domestic junior circuit.

She represented India Under-19 in a series against Sri Lanka Under-19, giving her exposure to international-level competition at an early age.

Her ability to contribute with the ball, alongside her potential as an all-rounder, helped bring her into the spotlight ahead of the WPL auction.

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At just 15, she entered the bidding process as the youngest player on the list and ultimately secured a deal with the Delhi-based franchise.

The opportunity could provide valuable exposure to the demands of elite women’s cricket, while placing her alongside established international players and experienced members of the team setup.

Jemimah Rodrigues Connection Adds Another Layer

Kashvi has previously spoken about receiving mentorship from Jemimah Rodrigues, who is set to lead Delhi Capitals as captain.

The connection could offer the youngster an opportunity to learn from one of India’s prominent batters within the franchise environment.

For Delhi Capitals, signing Kashvi is a move that brings youth and potential into their squad.

While her age means she still has plenty of development ahead, her junior international experience gives her a foundation to build on.

The Rs 10 lakh deal marks a significant milestone in Kashvi’s young career. With the WPL offering a platform for emerging Indian cricketers to gain experience alongside established stars, the 15-year-old will be hoping to make the most of her opportunity with Delhi Capitals.