T20 World Cup To Asian Games: Team India's Packed Schedule In 2026

The calendar year 2026 is set to be one of the busiest ever for Team India, with a packed lineup of home series, overseas tours, and major global tournaments. From co-hosting the T20 World Cup to challenging tours of England and New Zealand, Shubman Gill’s side will be constantly on the move. Here’s a detailed breakdown of India’s cricketing roadmap for the year and the teams they will face.

India Begin 2026 by Hosting New Zealand

Team India will open their 2026 campaign with a home series against New Zealand. The tour will feature five T20 Internationals and three ODIs, running from January 11 to January 31. This series will mark India’s first international assignment of the year.

T20 World Cup 2026

After a decade-long wait, India will once again co-host the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled from February 7 to March 8. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the defending champions will aim to retain their title on home soil.

Post-IPL Series Against Afghanistan

Following the conclusion of IPL 2026, India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series. While the fixtures have been confirmed, the exact dates are yet to be finalized.

Challenging Tour of England

India will then embark on a white-ball tour of England, where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the T20 side and Shubman Gill captaining the ODI team, India will be eager to perform strongly in English conditions.

Test Tour of Sri Lanka

In August, Team India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The schedule for the series is yet to be announced, but it will be a key red-ball assignment for India in the latter half of the year.

Second Meeting With Afghanistan

Later in the season, India will face Afghanistan once again, this time in a three-match T20I series. Details regarding venues and dates are still awaited.

Asian Games Participation

India will also feature in the Asian Games beginning September 19. Traditionally, the BCCI sends a second-string squad for the event. In the previous edition, India enjoyed great success under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

West Indies Tour India

While India's B team competes at the Asian Games, the senior side will remain at home to host West Indies. The Caribbean tour includes three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

Tour of New Zealand

Towards the end of October, Team India will travel to New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs, with the tour extending into November. Given India’s modest Test record in New Zealand, this series will be a significant test for captain Shubman Gill.

Year-End Series Against Sri Lanka

India will conclude their 2026 season with a home series against Sri Lanka, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, wrapping up an action-packed year for the national side.