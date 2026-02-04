Worrying Signs For India? Namibia's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash Score Raises Eyebrows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is still a few days away, but many of the participating teams are busy playing warm-up matches.

One such team is Namibia, set to face India during the tournament's Group Stage in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026.

They are, as of this writing, playing against Scotland, and have struck a massive first innings total, suggesting they might not be an easy 2 points for the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup.

Namibia Goes All Out vs Scotland

Batting first in the Namibia vs Scotland T20 World Cup warm-up match, the former went on to score a whopping 226 runs, losing just 4 wickets in the process.

Both of their opening batsmen struck half centuries, Louren Steenkamp hit 51 off 24, and Jan Frylinck smashed 88 off just 44 deliveries.

Granted, Scotland doesn't feature the world's best bowling attack, the scoring 200+ in T20I cricket is still a remarkable feat.

The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which features a pretty decently sized ground, and as mentioned, the IND vs NAM match will be played at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has fairly small dimensions.

Therefore, there is potential for big scores when the two go head-to-head.

Should India Worry About Namibia?

While Namibia have shown great prowess with the bat, India don't really need to be concerned. Facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy is likely to be a notable challenge for them.

Additionally, the Men in Blue have all the talent, like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, to chase such scores, or post a daunting target on the board, should they bat first.

In a nutshell, India don't have a big reason to be concerned about Namibia just because of this 200+ total vs Scotland, but cannot take them lightly either.

