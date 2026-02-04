Namibia is scheduled to face India during the tournament's Group Stage in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 15, 2026.
Worrying Signs For India? Namibia's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash Score Raises Eyebrows
Namibia smash 226 in a T20 World Cup warm-up match ahead of their group clash with India. Should the Men in Blue be concerned for their clash with this opponent?
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is still a few days away, but many of the participating teams are busy playing warm-up matches.
One such team is Namibia, set to face India during the tournament's Group Stage in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026.
They are, as of this writing, playing against Scotland, and have struck a massive first innings total, suggesting they might not be an easy 2 points for the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup.
Namibia Goes All Out vs Scotland
Batting first in the Namibia vs Scotland T20 World Cup warm-up match, the former went on to score a whopping 226 runs, losing just 4 wickets in the process.
Both of their opening batsmen struck half centuries, Louren Steenkamp hit 51 off 24, and Jan Frylinck smashed 88 off just 44 deliveries.
Granted, Scotland doesn't feature the world's best bowling attack, the scoring 200+ in T20I cricket is still a remarkable feat.
The match is being played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which features a pretty decently sized ground, and as mentioned, the IND vs NAM match will be played at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has fairly small dimensions.
Therefore, there is potential for big scores when the two go head-to-head.
Should India Worry About Namibia?
While Namibia have shown great prowess with the bat, India don't really need to be concerned. Facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy is likely to be a notable challenge for them.
Additionally, the Men in Blue have all the talent, like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, to chase such scores, or post a daunting target on the board, should they bat first.
In a nutshell, India don't have a big reason to be concerned about Namibia just because of this 200+ total vs Scotland, but cannot take them lightly either.
Also Check: MS Dhoni Names The ‘Most Dangerous’ Team In T20 World Cup: Here’s Who It Is
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will Namibia play against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
What was Namibia's first innings score in their warm-up match against Scotland?
Namibia scored a massive 226 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets in their first innings against Scotland.
Who were the top performers with the bat for Namibia in their warm-up match?
Both opening batsmen, Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck, scored half-centuries. Frylinck was particularly dominant with 88 runs off 44 deliveries.
Should India be concerned about Namibia in the T20 World Cup?
While Namibia has shown batting strength, India possesses a strong bowling attack and talented batsmen capable of chasing high scores or setting daunting targets. India shouldn't be overly concerned but must not take Namibia lightly.