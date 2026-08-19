Who Is Devdutt Padikkal Dating? What We Know About His Love Life

Devdutt Padikkal has been attracting plenty of attention lately, both for his performances on the cricket field and for speculation surrounding his personal life. The left-handed batter has strengthened his case for a place in India's Test side after producing impressive knocks against Sri Lanka.

Padikkal first made an impact with an unbeaten 142 while representing India in a warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI, where he batted at No. 3. He then carried that form into the first Test in Galle, producing a memorable 167. His performances have sparked discussions about whether he could be a strong alternative to Sai Sudharsan in India's Test setup.

However, Padikkal is currently making headlines for another reason. He has reportedly been linked with Riyanjali Nanjappa, with pictures of the two circulating widely on social media.

There have also been claims that they regularly interact online and that their relationship began during the IPL season. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, as Padikkal has not publicly acknowledged any relationship with Riyanjali.

Devdutt Padikkal Dating Riyanjali Nanjappa? 🚨



Reddit rumours now seem true Devdutt Padikkal and Riyanjali Nanjappa have been dating since the IPL.

Riyanjali Nanjappa was also seen supporting Devdutt Padikkal during the India vs Sri Lanka Test. pic.twitter.com/vvNB3mPoNW — Central Cricket (@arshdeep3444) August 18, 2026

There is also speculation that Riyanjali was present in Galle to support Padikkal during India's first Test against Sri Lanka. Neither Padikkal nor Riyanjali has publicly commented on the dating rumours.

Devdutt Padikkal and his girlfriend, Riyanjali Nanjappa, posing with the IPL 2026 trophy. ❤️



Star boy Padikkal with his trophy. pic.twitter.com/xvNcUm3MjK — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) June 3, 2026

This is not the first occasion on which the two have been linked. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph a few months ago, a photograph of Padikkal alongside a woman went viral on social media, leading to similar speculation.

On the cricketing front, Padikkal's recent performances represent a significant turnaround. He had managed only 90 runs across his first three Test innings before getting an opportunity at No. 3 following an injury to Sai Sudharsan. He made the most of the chance in Galle, scoring 167 in the first innings and adding 44 in the second before being dismissed.