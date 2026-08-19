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English NewsSportsCricketWho Is Devdutt Padikkal Dating? What We Know About His Love Life

Who Is Devdutt Padikkal Dating? What We Know About His Love Life

There have also been claims that they regularly interact online and that their relationship began during the IPL season. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Devdutt Padikkal has been attracting plenty of attention lately, both for his performances on the cricket field and for speculation surrounding his personal life. The left-handed batter has strengthened his case for a place in India's Test side after producing impressive knocks against Sri Lanka.

Padikkal first made an impact with an unbeaten 142 while representing India in a warm-up game against Sri Lanka XI, where he batted at No. 3. He then carried that form into the first Test in Galle, producing a memorable 167. His performances have sparked discussions about whether he could be a strong alternative to Sai Sudharsan in India's Test setup.

However, Padikkal is currently making headlines for another reason. He has reportedly been linked with Riyanjali Nanjappa, with pictures of the two circulating widely on social media.

There have also been claims that they regularly interact online and that their relationship began during the IPL season. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, as Padikkal has not publicly acknowledged any relationship with Riyanjali.

There is also speculation that Riyanjali was present in Galle to support Padikkal during India's first Test against Sri Lanka. Neither Padikkal nor Riyanjali has publicly commented on the dating rumours.

This is not the first occasion on which the two have been linked. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph a few months ago, a photograph of Padikkal alongside a woman went viral on social media, leading to similar speculation.

On the cricketing front, Padikkal's recent performances represent a significant turnaround. He had managed only 90 runs across his first three Test innings before getting an opportunity at No. 3 following an injury to Sai Sudharsan. He made the most of the chance in Galle, scoring 167 in the first innings and adding 44 in the second before being dismissed.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Devdutt Padikkal Devdutt Padikkal Girlfriend
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