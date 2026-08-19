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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal On Field, Video Goes Viral

Watch: KL Rahul Kisses Devdutt Padikkal On Field, Video Goes Viral

Relieved after surviving the dismissal, Rahul immediately walked towards Padikkal and embraced his teammate.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

The fourth day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle witnessed a heartwarming moment involving KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal. Rahul was initially given out LBW, but Padikkal's timely advice convinced him to review the decision. After the DRS overturned the call, Rahul hugged Padikkal and thanked him for helping save his wicket.

Padikkal's advice saves Rahul

The incident occurred during the 11th over of India's second innings when Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya trapped Rahul in front of the stumps. Bowling from around the wicket, Jayasuriya struck Rahul's front pad, prompting the umpire to raise his finger.

KL Rahul appeared convinced that he was out and seemed ready to walk back to the pavilion. India captain Shubman Gill, watching from the dugout, also initially appeared to agree with the decision. However, Padikkal, who was at the crease, encouraged Rahul to take the DRS.

Padikkal felt Rahul's forward movement while attempting to defend could mean the ball had pitched outside the line of the stumps. Although Rahul seemed unsure initially, he eventually opted for the review.

DRS overturns decision

The review proved crucial for Rahul. Ball tracking showed that the delivery had pitched outside off stump and, after striking Rahul's pad, would have passed over the top of the stumps. The on-field decision was consequently overturned and Rahul was given not out.

Relieved after surviving the dismissal, Rahul immediately walked towards Padikkal and embraced his teammate. He also appeared to thank him for suggesting the review, creating one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Rahul dismissed soon after

Despite getting a reprieve, Rahul could not extend his stay at the crease for long. In the 15th over, Jayasuriya dismissed him again. Rahul attempted an aggressive shot towards mid-on but failed to make proper contact, sending the ball into the air. Milan Rathnayake completed the catch to bring Rahul's innings to an end.

Rahul had earlier played an important role for India during a challenging phase of the innings. While his second chance did not last long, Padikkal's quick thinking gave him an additional opportunity to contribute.

India look to tighten their grip

India are aiming to build a commanding position against Sri Lanka in the Test and put the hosts under greater pressure with a substantial second-innings total. Amid the intense contest, the camaraderie between Rahul and Padikkal provided a memorable off-field moment, with the latter's timely advice potentially saving his teammate from an early dismissal.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
India VS Sri Lanka KL Rahul Devdutt Padikkal IND Vs SL
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