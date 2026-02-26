Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a critical juncture as the Super 8 stage heads into its final round of matches. Following India's record-breaking victory in Chennai and South Africa's dominant performance in Ahmedabad, the qualification math for the semi-finals has become the primary focus for fans across the globe.

In Group 1, the defending champions have successfully dragged themselves back into contention, while Group 2 sees a fierce battle between the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Super 8 Group 1: The Fight for the Second Spot

South Africa has effectively secured their place in the knockout stage with a perfect record and a commanding Net Run Rate. The real drama lies in the battle between the West Indies and India, who are currently separated only by NRR on the points table. Zimbabwe has been officially eliminated after failing to secure a win in their opening two fixtures.

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points South Africa 2 2 0 +2.890 4 West Indies 2 1 1 +1.791 2 India 2 1 1 -0.100 2 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 -4.475 0

Super 8 Group 2: England Leads the Pack

England continues to look like the team to beat in Group 2, maintaining a 100% win record. New Zealand follows closely in second place, bolstered by a massive NRR that could prove vital if they finish level on points with England or Pakistan. Pakistan remains in a precarious position with only one point, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out after consecutive defeats.

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points England 2 2 0 +1.491 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 +3.050 3 Pakistan 2 0 1 -0.461 1 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -2.800 0