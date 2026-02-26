South Africa has effectively secured their place in the knockout stage with a perfect record and a commanding Net Run Rate (NRR) in Group 1.
One spot left in Group 1! As South Africa and England lead their respective tables, the focus shifts to a virtual quarter-final between India and the West Indies.
T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a critical juncture as the Super 8 stage heads into its final round of matches. Following India's record-breaking victory in Chennai and South Africa's dominant performance in Ahmedabad, the qualification math for the semi-finals has become the primary focus for fans across the globe.
In Group 1, the defending champions have successfully dragged themselves back into contention, while Group 2 sees a fierce battle between the traditional powerhouses of the sport.
Super 8 Group 1: The Fight for the Second Spot
South Africa has effectively secured their place in the knockout stage with a perfect record and a commanding Net Run Rate. The real drama lies in the battle between the West Indies and India, who are currently separated only by NRR on the points table. Zimbabwe has been officially eliminated after failing to secure a win in their opening two fixtures.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|+2.890
|4
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|+1.791
|2
|India
|2
|1
|1
|-0.100
|2
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|2
|-4.475
|0
Super 8 Group 2: England Leads the Pack
England continues to look like the team to beat in Group 2, maintaining a 100% win record. New Zealand follows closely in second place, bolstered by a massive NRR that could prove vital if they finish level on points with England or Pakistan. Pakistan remains in a precarious position with only one point, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out after consecutive defeats.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NRR
|Points
|England
|2
|2
|0
|+1.491
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|+3.050
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|1
|-0.461
|1
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|-2.800
|0
Frequently Asked Questions
Who has already secured a semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Which teams are battling for the second semi-final spot in Group 1?
The real drama in Group 1 is the battle between the West Indies and India. They are currently separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR) on the points table.
Who is leading Group 2, and who is in a precarious position?
England is leading Group 2 with a 100% win record. Pakistan is in a precarious position with only one point.
Which teams have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026?
Zimbabwe has been officially eliminated from Group 1 after failing to secure a win. Sri Lanka has been knocked out of Group 2 after consecutive defeats.