Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Win In IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Win In IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match

One spot left in Group 1! As South Africa and England lead their respective tables, the focus shifts to a virtual quarter-final between India and the West Indies.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a critical juncture as the Super 8 stage heads into its final round of matches. Following India's record-breaking victory in Chennai and South Africa's dominant performance in Ahmedabad, the qualification math for the semi-finals has become the primary focus for fans across the globe.

In Group 1, the defending champions have successfully dragged themselves back into contention, while Group 2 sees a fierce battle between the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Super 8 Group 1: The Fight for the Second Spot

South Africa has effectively secured their place in the knockout stage with a perfect record and a commanding Net Run Rate. The real drama lies in the battle between the West Indies and India, who are currently separated only by NRR on the points table. Zimbabwe has been officially eliminated after failing to secure a win in their opening two fixtures.

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points
South Africa 2 2 0 +2.890 4
West Indies 2 1 1 +1.791 2
India 2 1 1 -0.100 2
Zimbabwe 2 0 2 -4.475 0

Super 8 Group 2: England Leads the Pack

England continues to look like the team to beat in Group 2, maintaining a 100% win record. New Zealand follows closely in second place, bolstered by a massive NRR that could prove vital if they finish level on points with England or Pakistan. Pakistan remains in a precarious position with only one point, while Sri Lanka has been knocked out after consecutive defeats.

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points
England 2 2 0 +1.491 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 +3.050 3
Pakistan 2 0 1 -0.461 1
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 -2.800 0

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has already secured a semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup 2026?

South Africa has effectively secured their place in the knockout stage with a perfect record and a commanding Net Run Rate (NRR) in Group 1.

Which teams are battling for the second semi-final spot in Group 1?

The real drama in Group 1 is the battle between the West Indies and India. They are currently separated only by Net Run Rate (NRR) on the points table.

Who is leading Group 2, and who is in a precarious position?

England is leading Group 2 with a 100% win record. Pakistan is in a precarious position with only one point.

Which teams have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026?

Zimbabwe has been officially eliminated from Group 1 after failing to secure a win. Sri Lanka has been knocked out of Group 2 after consecutive defeats.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Points Table T20 World Cup Group Standings Latest Super 8 Group Standings
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Win In IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: Updated Standings After India's Win In IND vs ZIM Super 8 Match
Cricket
IND vs ZIM Highlights: India Alive In Race To Semis After Crushing Zimbabwe In Must-Win T20 World Cup Match
IND vs ZIM Highlights: India Alive In Race To Semis After Crushing Zimbabwe In Must-Win T20 World Cup Match
Cricket
India Shatters All-Time Records With Highest-Ever T20 World Cup Total Against Zimbabwe
India Shatters All-Time Records With Highest-Ever T20 World Cup Total Against Zimbabwe
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: India Posts Second-Highest Total In T20 WC History
T20 World Cup 2026: India Posts Second-Highest Total In T20 WC History
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget