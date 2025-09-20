Suryakumar Yadav's Epic Response To No-Handshake Query Before Ind vs Pak Super 4 Match

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav chose not to mention Pakistan by name, keeping his focus solely on the game rather than the surrounding controversy.

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar was asked seven questions related to the upcoming clash.

When Sanjay Manjrekar inquired about the Sunday match, he declined to name the opponent. Subsequently, Indian journalists posed six more questions about the high-profile game, but Suryakumar responded with humor, wit, and clever remarks, consistently avoiding any direct reference to Pakistan.

Ahead of Ind vs Pak Super 4 clash, when a reporter questioned whether Team India would maintain the no-handshake stance in the upcoming match on Sunday, Suryakumar sidestepped the query with humor.

Reporter: “Captain, you batted well and performed in other areas too in the last match. Do you plan to continue that?”

Suryakumar Yadav: “By ‘other things,’ you mean our bowling, right?”

Another reporter asked Suryakumar Yadav what message he would give to fans ahead of the IND vs PAK clash.

Reporter: “Fans were upset after the last India vs Pakistan game. What would you like to tell them for Sunday? Should they just enjoy the cricket and leave everything else aside?”

Suryakumar Yadav: “Our country has always stood behind us, and I hope they continue to do so. It’s a Sunday, so even more people will get to watch the match together. We’ll aim to play with the same intensity.”

The controversy began during India vs Pakistan group stage match on September 14, when Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss.

After India secured victory, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube, who were at the crease during the win, ignored the Pakistani team, walked directly to the dressing room, and closed the door. Pakistani players remained on the field, waiting for a handshake, but the Indian players offered a cold shoulder.

The situation intensified when Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India’s win to the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian armed forces involved in clashes with Pakistani forces during Operation Sindoor.

Since then, the Indian captain has deliberately refrained from mentioning “Pakistan” in any context, whether during post-match presentations or press conferences.