Suresh Raina Appears Before ED In Delhi Over 1xBet Betting Case

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on August 13, 2025, responding to a summons in a money laundering probe linked to the 1xBet online betting platform.

The ED's investigation centres on allegations that Raina, as a celebrity endorser, may have facilitated the promotion of the illegal betting app — an act that could constitute money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

#WATCH | Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina reaches ED office in Delhi to record his statement in 1xBet case following summons by the agency. pic.twitter.com/wJAw1gACt5 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

While his exact role remains under scrutiny, the agency aims to ascertain the depth of his connection with the platform during the course of his questioning.

This case is part of a larger crackdown by Indian authorities into unlawful betting operations that sketched a disturbing pattern of financial irregularities and widespread tax evasion.

In a related crackdown on IPL-related betting, the ED previously attached assets worth ₹337 crore, with holdings valued at ₹219 crore among other seizures.

“Mr. IPL”

Suresh Raina, celebrated for his middle-order prowess and dubbed “Mr. IPL” for his consistency in the Indian Premier League, now finds himself in the middle of a legal storm. He has been summoned alongside other notable personalities suspected of promoting illicit betting platforms through their endorsements.

While ED investigators record his statement, the broader inquiry aims to expose the criminal network behind the 1xBet app and similar entities.

Raina’s compliance with the summons is seen as a crucial step in unraveling the backend operations of these betting platforms, and whether celebrity endorsements played a pivotal role in their proliferation.

The case underscores the government's zero-tolerance stance on illegal betting, with increasing scrutiny on celebrities used as tools for marketing unregulated financial entities.

