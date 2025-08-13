Most Runs In 2025: Check Out Leading Run-Scorers Of The Year

The year 2025 has been nothing short of thrilling for cricket fans, with standout performances from both batters and bowlers.

Among them, England’s dynamic opener Ben Duckett has emerged as the top run-getter across all three formats, surpassing India’s star names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Ben Duckett’s stellar run

Ben Duckett has amassed 1,290 runs in 23 matches across formats this year. His highest score, a commanding 165, came with a superb average of 47.77 and an impressive strike rate of 104.87. The left-hander’s tally includes 3 centuries and 8 fifties, often setting the tone for England’s innings.

Shubman Gill in fine touch

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill sits second on the 2025 run list with 1,234 runs in 14 matches, featuring 6 hundreds and 2 half-centuries. His standout knock of 269 was part of a dominant series against England, where he topped the scoring charts with an average of 64.94.

There’s still a lot of cricket to be played this year, and the fierce contest for the No. 1 position — currently occupied by Ben Duckett — is set to continue, with Shubman Gill in close pursuit.

Kohli & Rohit with limited appearances

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have had quieter seasons, scoring 302 and 298 runs respectively. Their reduced numbers stem from limited match time, as both have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, focusing only on select formats.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play for India in 2025?

The question of whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to represent India in 2025 has been one of the most discussed topics among cricket fans. Both stalwarts have already stepped away from certain formats, with their primary focus now on ODIs and selective high-profile series. Their vast experience and ability to deliver under pressure still make them valuable assets for the national side.

The upcoming India–Australia ODI series in October has ignited widespread speculation about the possible swan song of two Indian cricket legends: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both icons have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on the 50-over format. Their return is expected for the three-match ODI series in Australia, slated to begin on October 19.