Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMost Runs In 2025: Check Out Leading Run-Scorers Of The Year

Most Runs In 2025: Check Out Leading Run-Scorers Of The Year

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill sits second on the 2025 run list with 1,234 runs in 14 matches, featuring 6 hundreds and 2 half-centuries.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)

The year 2025 has been nothing short of thrilling for cricket fans, with standout performances from both batters and bowlers.

Among them, England’s dynamic opener Ben Duckett has emerged as the top run-getter across all three formats, surpassing India’s star names like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Ben Duckett’s stellar run

Ben Duckett has amassed 1,290 runs in 23 matches across formats this year. His highest score, a commanding 165, came with a superb average of 47.77 and an impressive strike rate of 104.87. The left-hander’s tally includes 3 centuries and 8 fifties, often setting the tone for England’s innings.

Shubman Gill in fine touch

India’s Test skipper Shubman Gill sits second on the 2025 run list with 1,234 runs in 14 matches, featuring 6 hundreds and 2 half-centuries. His standout knock of 269 was part of a dominant series against England, where he topped the scoring charts with an average of 64.94.

There’s still a lot of cricket to be played this year, and the fierce contest for the No. 1 position — currently occupied by Ben Duckett — is set to continue, with Shubman Gill in close pursuit.

Kohli & Rohit with limited appearances

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have had quieter seasons, scoring 302 and 298 runs respectively. Their reduced numbers stem from limited match time, as both have stepped away from T20Is and Tests, focusing only on select formats.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play for India in 2025?

The question of whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to represent India in 2025 has been one of the most discussed topics among cricket fans. Both stalwarts have already stepped away from certain formats, with their primary focus now on ODIs and selective high-profile series. Their vast experience and ability to deliver under pressure still make them valuable assets for the national side.

The upcoming India–Australia ODI series in October has ignited widespread speculation about the possible swan song of two Indian cricket legends: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both icons have stepped away from Tests and T20Is, focusing solely on the 50-over format. Their return is expected for the three-match ODI series in Australia, slated to begin on October 19.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Shubman Gill Cricket Records Most Runs In 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Uri Ahead Of Independence Day, Soldier Killed
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Cities
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
DRDO Guest House Staff Arrested In Rajasthan For Spying For ISI
Cricket
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Harbhajan Singh Reacts To India's Decision To Face Pakistan In Men's Asia Cup
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Angry Jaya Bachchan’s Unexpected Outburst at Constitution Club Goes Viral | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Fatehpur Clash Sparks Fierce TV Debate Over Politics and Communal Tension | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Political Agendas Behind Religious Clashes in Fatehpur ? | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Stands Firm On Free Trade Policy, Vows To Protect Farmers’ Interests
Breaking: Uttarakhand’s Dharali Hit By Catastrophic Floods, 60-Foot Debris Sweeps Away Lives & Homes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget