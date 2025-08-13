Independence Day 2025: The Only Indian To Score A Century On August 15

For every Indian, 15 August carries deep emotional significance — it marks the day the nation broke free from British colonial rule. While the day is celebrated with patriotic fervor across the country, it also holds a special place in the cricketing career of Virat Kohli.

Back in 2019, during India’s tour of the West Indies, Kohli scripted a unique record.

He remains the only Indian cricketer to score a century for the country on Independence Day. The landmark came in the third and final ODI of the series at Port of Spain. The match began on 14 August but stretched into the early hours of 15 August (India time) due to rain interruptions.

The delayed start in Trinidad and Tobago meant that when the second innings kicked off, it was already past midnight in India. Kohli, leading the side, seized the occasion to play a captain’s knock. He scored an unbeaten 114 runs off just 99 deliveries, laced with 14 fours, striking at a rate of 115.15. His innings not only stood out for its timing but also for its match-winning impact.

A Rain-Hit Match and a Comfortable Win

In the first innings, West Indies, after winning the toss, put up 240/7 in 35 overs. Chris Gayle entertained with a quickfire 72 off 41 balls, while Khaleel Ahmed impressed for India with figures of 3 wickets.

The rain forced a revised target of 255 in 35 overs under the Duckworth–Lewis method. India chased it down with ease, winning by six wickets and 15 balls to spare. Alongside Kohli’s century, Shreyas Iyer contributed a valuable 65 runs, ensuring a memorable Independence Day triumph.

Why India celebrates Independence Day?

India celebrates Independence Day to mark the country’s freedom from nearly 200 years of British colonial rule. On 15 August 1947, the Indian Independence Act of 1947 came into effect, formally ending British governance and granting India the status of an independent nation.

The struggle for independence was the result of decades of resistance, protests, and movements led by countless freedom fighters, leaders, and ordinary citizens who sacrificed their lives for the cause.