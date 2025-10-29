Stuart Broad’s Father Reveals Shocking Truth: 'He Threw Yuvraj Singh’s Jersey In Trash'

The 2007 T20 World Cup night remains unforgettable for every Indian cricket fan. It was the night when Yuvraj Singh etched his name into cricketing folklore by hitting six consecutive sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad.

While the match became a proud moment for India, it turned into a nightmare for the young English bowler, whose career had just begun.

Even after so many years, that iconic over is still one of the most talked-about moments in world cricket. And now, Stuart Broad’s father, Chris Broad, has made a surprising revelation that has reignited the memory of that fateful over.

Stuart Broad Threw Yuvraj’s Jersey in the Bin

In a recent interview, former England cricketer and Ashes hero Chris Broad shared an amusing yet shocking story. He revealed that he once gifted his son, Stuart Broad, a signed jersey of Yuvraj Singh as a Christmas present.

However, the gesture didn’t go as planned.

“He didn’t appreciate my gesture after he was hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh," Broad senior told The Telegraph. “I got Yuvraj to sign an Indian shirt and gave it to him for Christmas. Apparently, he opened the present, saw it, and threw it in the bin. I think he had a bit of a sense of humor failure over that," he added.

Like several other commentators, Chris Broad - a former opening batter himself - lamented that his son couldn’t fully realize his potential with the bat. Although Stuart Broad scored 3,662 runs in his career, his batting average stood at just 18.03.

From Six Sixes to a Legendary Career

Despite being remembered for that over, Stuart Broad went on to script an extraordinary career and is now regarded as one of England’s greatest fast bowlers. Over his international journey, Broad represented England in 167 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 56 T20Is.

He picked up 604 wickets in Tests - the second-highest for England - along with 178 in ODIs and 65 in T20Is. Broad retired from international cricket in 2023, leaving behind a legacy that few can match.