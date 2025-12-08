Smriti Mandhana Returns to Training After Calling Off Wedding With Palash Muchhal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Smriti Mandhana took to Instagram on Sunday, December 7, 2025, to confirm that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off.

The ceremony was initially set for November 23, and the haldi as well as sangeet festivities had already taken place in grand fashion. However, on the day of the wedding, reports emerged that the event had been put on hold.

Now, a new image of Mandhana training in the nets has surfaced online and is rapidly spreading across social platforms.

Smriti Mandhana Back With The Bat

SMRITI MANDHANA IS BACK 🔥



- She has started the practice for the Sri Lanka T20I series. pic.twitter.com/nawrH7ETnB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2025

As per reports, the World Cup–winning opener has shifted her focus back to cricket and has begun preparations for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

In her Instagram story, Mandhana also mentioned that she aims to keep representing India at the highest level and continue bringing trophies home.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward,"

The T20 series opener is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam on December 21.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 Series: Full Schedule

The Indian women's cricket team will be in action for the first time since winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 soon. Here's a look at their full schedule:

IND vs SL 1st T20I - December 21, 2025

IND vs SL 2nd T20I - December 23, 2025

IND vs SL 3rd T20I - December 26, 2025

IND vs SL 4th T20I - December 28, 2025

IND vs SL 5th T20I - December 30, 2025

Check Out: Wedding Called Off: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Split With Palash Muchhal