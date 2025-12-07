Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWedding Called Off: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Split With Palash Muchhal

Wedding Called Off: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Split With Palash Muchhal

Mandhana requested privacy and respect for both families as they navigate the situation.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has finally addressed the rumours surrounding her wedding to Palash Muchhal. In an Instagram story, Mandhana confirmed for the first time that the wedding has been called off. She also requested privacy and respect for both families as they navigate the situation.

The World Cup winning captain has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage to Palash. In an Instagram story, she confirmed for the first time that the wedding stands cancelled.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," concluded the India cricketer.

Smriti-Palash Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding, expected to be a high-profile celebration after India’s World Cup triumph, came to an abrupt halt following a health issue involving Mandhana’s father.

The situation quickly spiralled, with rumours and unverified accusations circulating online. Muchhal’s family dismissed the cheating allegations as baseless. Photos from the ceremony were soon removed, and the cricketer maintained silence until December 7, when she finally issued a brief statement addressing the matter.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Smriti Mandhana News Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
India
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Flight Chaos, Seeks Reply In 24 Hours
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget