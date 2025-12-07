Wedding Called Off: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Split With Palash Muchhal

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has finally addressed the rumours surrounding her wedding to Palash Muchhal. In an Instagram story, Mandhana confirmed for the first time that the wedding has been called off. She also requested privacy and respect for both families as they navigate the situation.

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off," Mandhana said.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," she added.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward," concluded the India cricketer.

Smriti-Palash Wedding

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding, expected to be a high-profile celebration after India’s World Cup triumph, came to an abrupt halt following a health issue involving Mandhana’s father.

The situation quickly spiralled, with rumours and unverified accusations circulating online. Muchhal’s family dismissed the cheating allegations as baseless. Photos from the ceremony were soon removed, and the cricketer maintained silence until December 7, when she finally issued a brief statement addressing the matter.