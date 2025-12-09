'Mummy Ki Khushi Ke Liye': Smriti Mandhana Explains Why She Doesn't Crave Sugar

Many people struggle with sugar cravings, and overindulging in sugar can contribute to health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and inflammation. This isn't limited to the general public - celebrities and professional athletes also face the challenge of controlling their sugar intake.

Recently, Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made headlines when she revealed in a YouTube interview with sports commentator Jatin Sapru that she no longer experiences sugar cravings.

Smriti Mandhana on Sugar Cravings

Smriti explained that while she never had an extremely unhealthy diet, giving up sugar was once difficult for her.

Now, she only eats sweets occasionally, primarily to make her mother happy. She shared: "Not that I ate extremely bad (food), but there’s something like sugar which I was not able to get off. Abhi ichha nahi hoti. Abhi agar main khaayi toh mummy ki khushi ke liye. (I don’t feel like eating now. If I eat now, it’s only for my mom’s happiness)".

She elaborated that she enjoys sweets like jalebi during special occasions at her home in Sangli, and usually only takes one or two for her mother’s happiness while she is away on tour.

“I eat for my mom’s happiness, but not because I want it.” Recalling times when Smriti's mother made sweets for her, the star cricketer said, “‘Beta, I made this new sweet dish.’ Like, if my mom has learned a new recipe for jalebis. So, for her happiness, because now I’m not in Sangli, I’m not on tour. So, maybe one or two jalebis I’ll have for her.”

Personal Life Updates

Smriti has been in the news recently due to her personal life. Her wedding to Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal had been scheduled for November 23, 2025, but was postponed after her father suffered a heart attack.

Later, reports emerged linking Palash to choreographer Mary D’Costa, and a flirtatious chat between the two went viral, sparking rumors of infidelity.

On December 7, 2025, Smriti and Palash shared an Instagram story announcing the cancellation of their wedding and requested privacy from fans.