SMAT 2025 Final: Jharkhand vs Haryana Live Streaming Details

HomeSportsCricketSMAT 2025 Final: Jharkhand vs Haryana Live Streaming Details

Check out all details ahead about how to catch the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final on live stream and television.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Named after legendary Indian batter Syed Mushtaq Ali, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) has grown into one of the most important pillars of India’s domestic cricket structure.

The lastest SMAT final will be played between Jharkand and Haryana, the squads of which feature names like Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Designed around the fast-paced demands of the T20 format, the tournament reflects the fearless and attacking approach that Mushtaq Ali himself symbolised during his playing days.

For those interested, here are SMAT 2025 Final live streaming and TV broadcast details.

SMAT 2025 Final: How To Watch Live Stream

Fans can watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final between Jharkhand and Haryana on the Jio Hotstar app or website.

Jharkhand vs Haryana SMAT 2025: TV Broadcast

Some Star Sports Network TV channels will broadcast the SMAT 2025 final clash today, December 18, 2025. 

The match is scheduled to start from 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with the toss scheduled for 4:30 PM IST.

Why Is SMAT Important For Indian Cricketers?

From an IPL perspective, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy holds immense value. Franchise scouts and analysts closely monitor every edition, tracking players who show consistency, composure, and match-winning ability. Strong performances here frequently influence auction strategies and squad planning.

For many players, a breakthrough season in this tournament can be career-defining, opening doors to IPL contracts and greater exposure. The competition effectively serves as a bridge between domestic cricket and the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

Beyond individual success, the tournament plays a vital role in strengthening India’s overall talent pipeline. It helps players transition from age-group or state-level cricket to more demanding environments, preparing them for higher levels of competition.

Several established Indian stars first caught national attention through impressive displays in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Players such as Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar used the platform to showcase their abilities before becoming regular names in the national and IPL circuits.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
