‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy

Union minister Giriraj Singh has come out strongly in support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is under intense scrutiny after a video showed him pulling down the hijab of a woman during a public function. The incident has ignited a sharp political debate, drawing criticism from the Opposition and triggering uncomfortable questions for Kumar’s party.

“What’s Wrong in That?” Singh Pushes Back

Reacting to reporters’ questions on the controversy, Singh dismissed the criticism outright. “What’s wrong with what he did?” the BJP leader asked, defending the Chief Minister’s actions.

He went on to argue that there was no reason for the woman to hide her face. “If someone has come to take an appointment letter, why should she be scared of showing her face? Don’t you have to show your face when you go to vote?” Singh said, doubling down on his defence.

The Incident That Sparked the Outrage

The controversy erupted on Tuesday during an official event in Bihar where appointment letters were being distributed to more than 1,200 AYUSH doctors. During the programme, Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the veil of a woman doctor wearing a hijab, exposing her face in full public view.

The visuals quickly went viral, prompting widespread criticism and raising concerns over personal dignity and consent at public events.

Opposition Targets Nitish Kumar, Allies Scramble

The Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress launched sharp attacks on the Chief Minister, with some leaders even questioning his mental health. As the criticism intensified, the Janata Dal United appeared to struggle to offer a consistent explanation for Kumar’s conduct.

Amid the backlash, Minority Welfare Minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan stepped in to defend the Chief Minister, framing the incident as an act of affection rather than impropriety.

“Nitish ji just showed love to a Muslim daughter,” Khan said. “He wanted society to see the face of the girl after she became successful in life.”

He also accused Opposition parties and certain Muslim leaders of attempting to defame Kumar, insisting that the Chief Minister has always shown the highest respect to the country’s daughters.

NDA Ally’s Remark Adds Fuel to the Fire

The controversy escalated further after NDA ally and Nishad Party leader Sanjay Nishad made a controversial comment while defending Nitish Kumar. The Uttar Pradesh minister questioned what the reaction would have been if the Chief Minister had “touched somewhere else”.

“He is a man after all. One should not hound him like this,” Nishad said in a remark to Bharat Samachar. “If touching the hijab caused such an uproar, what would have happened if he had touched elsewhere?”

The statement drew fresh outrage, adding another layer of discomfort for the ruling alliance already under pressure.