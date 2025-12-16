Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit

‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit

During the visit, Messi toured Vantara’s conservation ecosystem, which houses rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered animals.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jamnagar: Global football icon Lionel Messi on Tuesday visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre in Jamnagar, where he participated in traditional rituals and interacted with conservation teams at the facility founded by Anant Ambani.

Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, was accorded a traditional welcome, featuring folk music, floral greetings and a ceremonial 'Aarti'.

During the visit, Messi toured Vantara’s conservation ecosystem, which houses rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles and fostered animals.

He interacted with caregivers and veterinary staff and observed animal welfare practices, including specialised medical care, nutrition and rehabilitation protocols.

"What Vantara does is truly beautiful, the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive," Messi was quoted as saying in a release.

"We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work." Messi on Monday ended his much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour after giving his fans a lifetime of memories following his visit to Delhi, the final leg of his three-day visit.

After a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour’s first stop on Saturday, Messi had visited Hyderabad and Mumbai before the Delhi leg during his whirlwind trip to India. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Messi Vantara Messi In India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
'Car Diplomacy' Draws Attention As Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Drives PM Modi In His Vehicle
Cities
India Lost On First Day Of Op Sindoor, Jets Shot Down: Ex-Maharashtra CM Sparks Row
India Lost On First Day Of Op Sindoor, Jets Shot Down: Ex-Maharashtra CM Sparks Row
Cities
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
‘He Married A Christian’: Bondi Beach Attacker Sajid Akram’s Hyderabad Family Cut Ties Decades Ago
World
'Trump Has Alcoholic's Personality, Musk's A Drug User': White House Chief Offers Blunt Assessment
'Trump Has Alcoholic's Personality, Musk's A Drug User': White House Chief Offers Blunt Assessment
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget