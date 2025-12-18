Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Nehru Obsession, Pollution Neglect’: Congress Attacks BJP Amid Sonia Gandhi Document Row

‘Nehru Obsession, Pollution Neglect’: Congress Attacks BJP Amid Sonia Gandhi Document Row

Shekhawat said scholars, researchers, students and citizens “have a right to access original documentary sources to arrive at a truthful and balanced understanding” of Nehru’s life and legacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday criticised the BJP-led central government after it asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to return 51 cartons of documents related to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML).

Linking the issue to broader governance concerns, Masood accused the government of being obsessed with Nehru while ignoring pressing challenges such as air pollution and economic stress.

“They have nothing left other than Nehru. Even in their dreams, Nehru appears. Breathing is becoming difficult in Delhi, the rupee is weakening against the dollar, and the Indian economy is declining, yet they are not concerned about these issues,” Masood said.

Row Over ‘Nehru Papers’

The demand for the return of Nehru’s papers has become a point of contention between the BJP and the Congress. A section within the PMML has been pushing for what it describes as the “reclaiming” of these documents, which were taken back by Sonia Gandhi several years ago.

After Jawaharlal Nehru’s death, his official residence, Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi, was converted into the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML), which housed an extensive collection of books and rare archival records. The NMML was renamed the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library in 2023.

Government’s Stand On Documents

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the documents were “handed over officially in 2008, on request”, and that records and catalogues related to the transfer were maintained by the PMML.

“In reality, 51 cartons of Jawaharlal Nehru papers were formally taken back by the family in 2008 from the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (then NMML). Their location is known. Hence, they are ‘not missing’,” Shekhawat said.

On Wednesday, the government criticised Sonia Gandhi for retaining the documents and sought their return, arguing that the papers should be accessible to scholars and Parliament as they relate to the ‘Nehruvian’ period of Indian history.

Call For Public Access

Shekhawat said scholars, researchers, students and citizens “have a right to access original documentary sources to arrive at a truthful and balanced understanding” of Nehru’s life and legacy.

“On one hand, we are being asked not to debate the blunders of that era. On the other hand, primary source material that could enable informed debate is kept out of public access.

“This contradiction cannot be ignored. This is no ordinary matter. History cannot be curated selectively. Transparency is the foundation of democracy and archival openness is its moral obligation, which Mrs Gandhi and the ‘family’ need to uphold,” the minister said.

Also read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Jawaharlal Nehru CONGRESS SONIA GANDHI Sonia Gandhi Document Row
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
India
Lok Sabha Passes VB–G RAM G Bill, House Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar
Lok Sabha Passes VB–G RAM G Bill, House Adjourned Amid Opposition Uproar
India
‘Nehru Obsession, Pollution Neglect’: Congress Attacks BJP Amid Sonia Gandhi Document Row
‘Nehru Obsession, Pollution Neglect’: Congress Attacks BJP Amid Sonia Gandhi Document Row
Cities
UP Horror: Son Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Remains In River Over Dispute
UP Horror: Son Kills Parents, Dismembers Bodies, Dumps Remains In River Over Dispute
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget