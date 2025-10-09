Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI Future

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's ODI Future

Shubman Gill has been handed the ODI captaincy for India's upcoming three-match series against Australia from October 19 to 25.

Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
As India gears up for the second Test against the West Indies, scheduled to begin in Delhi on October 10, captain Shubman Gill shared his thoughts on the significance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India’s ODI setup.

Shubman Gill highlighted that both senior players have played a crucial role in shaping Team India’s success over the years and continue to be vital to the side’s balance and experience.

Gill's admiration for Virat, Rohit

"The experience that we both have and the matches that we've won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India. There are very few players in the world who have the same skill, the same quality, and the same experience. So, in that sense, I'm very happy," Gill said in the press conference on Thursday.

Shubman Gill, who has been handed the ODI captaincy for the upcoming three-match series against Australia from October 19 to 25, also spoke about drawing inspiration from Rohit’s leadership.

“I want to emulate Rohit Bhai’s calm nature and the friendly atmosphere he fosters within the team. Living up to my own expectations will be a big challenge. My goal is to win an ICC trophy while contributing across all formats,” he added.

Meanwhile, India leads the Test series 1-0 after a commanding innings and 140-run victory in Ahmedabad, where KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja all scored centuries. Ahead of the Delhi Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted a team dinner at his Delhi residence, attended by the Indian players and BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla.

Kohli and Rohit focus on 2027 ODI World Cup

With India looking ahead to 2027 ODI World Cup cycle and planning a fresh T20 rebuild, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to focus primarily on ODIs in the coming years.

This shift marks a natural transition for two of India’s greatest modern cricketers - a move that emphasizes quality over quantity. By limiting their participation, Kohli and Rohit can better manage their fitness, workload, and form, staying at peak performance in the format where they’ve delivered some of India’s most memorable victories.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA India Tour Australia 2025
