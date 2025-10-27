Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer In ICU After Suffering Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury: Report

Shreyas Iyer In ICU After Suffering Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury: Report

Doctors are monitoring Shreyas Iyer closely, and his recovery may take time. He is likely to miss India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has suffered a serious setback following the third ODI against Australia. The 30-year-old sustained a rib injury during the match and has now been admitted to the ICU of a Sydney hospital after reportedly suffering internal bleeding.

Iyer, who was named vice-captain ahead of the Australia tour, had shown good form in the series - scoring a half-century in the second ODI. However, his current condition has raised major concerns for Team India’s management.

The 31-year-old is likely to stay under medical supervision at a Sydney hospital for about a week before doctors clear him to return to India. Iyer, notably, is not included in India’s T20I squad, so he was not scheduled to feature in the upcoming series. He is also likely to miss India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin in November.

How Iyer got injured?

Shreyas Iyer, who took a stunning running catch at backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, seemed to injure his left rib cage while completing the effort. After returning to the dressing room, he reportedly experienced discomfort and was immediately taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

BCCI’s medical team responded immediately after Shreyas Iyer’s vital signs showed fluctuations upon his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget