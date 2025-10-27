Shreyas Iyer In ICU After Suffering Internal Bleeding From Rib Injury: Report

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has suffered a serious setback following the third ODI against Australia. The 30-year-old sustained a rib injury during the match and has now been admitted to the ICU of a Sydney hospital after reportedly suffering internal bleeding.

Iyer, who was named vice-captain ahead of the Australia tour, had shown good form in the series - scoring a half-century in the second ODI. However, his current condition has raised major concerns for Team India’s management.

The 31-year-old is likely to stay under medical supervision at a Sydney hospital for about a week before doctors clear him to return to India. Iyer, notably, is not included in India’s T20I squad, so he was not scheduled to feature in the upcoming series. He is also likely to miss India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin in November.

How Iyer got injured?

Shreyas Iyer, who took a stunning running catch at backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, seemed to injure his left rib cage while completing the effort. After returning to the dressing room, he reportedly experienced discomfort and was immediately taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

BCCI’s medical team responded immediately after Shreyas Iyer’s vital signs showed fluctuations upon his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.