Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement

Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement

Shikhar Dhawan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts on February 23, 2026, to shut down these rumors.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has issued a stern public statement after "fake quotes" regarding his previous marriage and personal life began circulating on social media. The veteran opener, who recently tied the knot with Sophie Shine, expressed his frustration over insensitive clickbait content being manufactured in his name.

"Never Carried Baggage"

Shortly after photos of his wedding to Sophie Shine went viral, several social media accounts began spreading manufactured statements attributed to Dhawan. These posts allegedly claimed that he had made disparaging remarks about his past relationship or expressed bitterness regarding his divorce.

Dhawan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts on February 23, 2026, to shut down these rumors:

"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.

"This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let's spread love and positivity. Thank you!," he added.

Plea for Positivity

Dhawan urged public and digital content creators to stop using his name for "insensitive" engagement. He emphasized that he is currently in a very grateful and positive space.

Shikhar Dhawan’s personal life has been under the scanner since his high-profile divorce from his first wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. While that period was marked by an emotionally taxing legal battle over the custody of his son, Zoravar, Dhawan has consistently maintained a dignified stance, never speaking ill of his former partner in public.

His marriage to Sophie Shine on Saturday, February 21, in a private Delhi-NCR ceremony, represents a new beginning. The couple had been dating since 2025 and chose an intimate setting to formalize their relationship.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Shikhar Dhawan issue a public statement?

Shikhar Dhawan issued a statement because fake quotes about his past marriage and personal life were being circulated on social media.

What did the fake quotes attributed to Shikhar Dhawan claim?

The fabricated posts alleged that Dhawan made disparaging remarks about his past relationship or expressed bitterness regarding his divorce.

What is Shikhar Dhawan's stance on his past and current life?

Dhawan stated he never carries baggage from the past and believes in positivity, viewing his recent marriage as a new, grateful chapter.

What is Shikhar Dhawan's plea to social media users?

He urged people not to use his name for clickbait, insensitive, and false statements, encouraging the spread of love and positivity instead.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Wife Shikhar Dhawan Marriage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement
Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement
Cricket
Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How
Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How
Cricket
India T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained
India T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained
Cricket
India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details
India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu’s Lawyer Questions Delhi Police Action After Arrest
Air Crash: Eyewitnesses Describe Horror After Air Ambulance Crash in Chatra; All 7 Onboard Killed
Breaking News: Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crashes in Dense Forest; All 7 On Board Killed
Legal Proceedings: Police Take Uday Bhanu Chib to Patiala House Court
Breaking News: Congress Slams IYC Chief’s Arrest as ‘Direct Attack on Democracy’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget