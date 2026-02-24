Shikhar Dhawan Slams Circulating Fake Quotes On His Marriage, Issues Statement

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has issued a stern public statement after "fake quotes" regarding his previous marriage and personal life began circulating on social media. The veteran opener, who recently tied the knot with Sophie Shine, expressed his frustration over insensitive clickbait content being manufactured in his name.

"Never Carried Baggage"

Shortly after photos of his wedding to Sophie Shine went viral, several social media accounts began spreading manufactured statements attributed to Dhawan. These posts allegedly claimed that he had made disparaging remarks about his past relationship or expressed bitterness regarding his divorce.

Dhawan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts on February 23, 2026, to shut down these rumors:

"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.

"This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let's spread love and positivity. Thank you!," he added.

Plea for Positivity

Dhawan urged public and digital content creators to stop using his name for "insensitive" engagement. He emphasized that he is currently in a very grateful and positive space.

Shikhar Dhawan’s personal life has been under the scanner since his high-profile divorce from his first wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. While that period was marked by an emotionally taxing legal battle over the custody of his son, Zoravar, Dhawan has consistently maintained a dignified stance, never speaking ill of his former partner in public.

His marriage to Sophie Shine on Saturday, February 21, in a private Delhi-NCR ceremony, represents a new beginning. The couple had been dating since 2025 and chose an intimate setting to formalize their relationship.