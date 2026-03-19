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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Marathi New Year With Heartfelt Message

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Welcomes Marathi New Year With Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar addressed his fans with a sincere message, wishing them a year filled with health and happiness.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media on Gudi Padwa 2026 to share a warm and traditional greeting with his fans. Celebrating Marathi New Year, the "Master Blaster" shared a video that beautifully captured spirit of the festival, resonating deeply with his followers in Maharashtra and across the globe.

Traditional Celebrations at Home

In the viral video, Sachin Tendulkar was seen spending time with family and honoring cultural roots during the auspicious beginning of the year.

A Heartfelt Message in Marathi

Sachin addressed his fans with a sincere message, wishing them a year filled with health and happiness.

 "Gudi Padwyachi hardik shubhechha" (Heartfelt wishes for Gudi Padwa), he said, extending his prayers for the well-being of every household. He often uses these occasions to reflect on the importance of new beginnings and staying connected to one's heritage, a sentiment that was clearly visible in this year’s post.

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Internet Reaction: "The Cultural Ambassador"

Fans flooded the comments section of the reel, praising Sachin Tendulkar for being a "true son of the soil." Within hours, the post garnered millions of views, with many noting that despite his global icon status, Sachin never misses a chance to celebrate Maharashtrian traditions.

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, usually falling in March or April. It signifies the arrival of spring and the start of a new harvest season, bringing with it a sense of renewal and positivity.

Observed mainly in Maharashtra, the festival is associated with the triumph of good over evil and is often linked to the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. One of its most distinctive traditions is the hoisting of a “Gudi” - a decorated bamboo staff adorned with a bright cloth and a pot - outside homes, symbolizing victory, prosperity, and protection.

On this day, families wake up early, clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, and begin the year on a festive note.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa marks the Marathi New Year, celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. It signifies the arrival of spring and a new harvest season.

How did Sachin Tendulkar celebrate Gudi Padwa?

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video greeting his fans for Gudi Padwa, showcasing traditional celebrations at home and extending wishes for health and happiness.

What does the 'Gudi' symbolize?

The 'Gudi', a decorated bamboo staff hoisted outside homes, symbolizes victory, prosperity, and protection. It is a distinctive tradition of the festival.

What is the significance of Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is associated with the triumph of good over evil. It also signifies renewal and positivity.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Marathi New Year ABP Live Off The Field Gudi Padwa 2026
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