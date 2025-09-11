Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Shares Training Pictures Amid Fitness And Retirement Speculations

Rohit Sharma Shares Training Pictures Amid Fitness And Retirement Speculations

Rohit's recent Instagram post appears to have elated his fanbase. The Indian cricket team's current captain in the 50-over format uploaded two images of himself training. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rohit Sharma has been out of action since the Indian Premier League concluded. His retirement from Tests and T20 meant India was without "The Hitman" during the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and now in the ACC Asia Cup.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for his return in international cricket, especially during India's Australia tour that will take place in late October. 

While the official squad has not been announced for the three ODIs down under, Rohit's recent Instagram post appears to have elated his fanbase. The Indian cricket team's current captain in the 50-over format uploaded two images of himself training. 

Rohit Sharma training images go viral 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

One of the images uploaded by Rohit on Instagram shows him warming up. He is seen putting on batting pads in the other. 

The Mumbai Indians veteran had recently passed the fitness tests conducted at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, a video of the cricketer entering Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital late in the evening surfaced a few days ago, and quickly became cause for speculation and concern.

Rumors of Rohit Sharma possibly retiring from international cricket in the near future have also been making rounds on the internet of late. Having said that, the images of him training, even without greater context, before the India Australia ODI series seem to have provided a sigh of relief to the fans. 

When will the IND vs AUS ODI series start?

The IND vs AUS ODI series starts on October 19, 2025 in Perth. The next two matches will be played on October 23 and 25 in Adelaide and Sydney, respectively. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both, are expected to be a part of the series.

This will be followed by a T20I series, but since both have retired from the shortest format, they very likely won't be a part of these games. 

Check out: Asia Cup Updated Points Table After IND vs UAE Match

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
India Vs Australia Rohit Sharma Instagram IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL Rohit Sharma Fitness INDIA India Cricket Rohit Sharma Retirement Rohit Sharma Training Rohit Sharma Images Rohit Sharma Viral Images
