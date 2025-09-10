Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup Updated Points Table After IND vs UAE Match

India's demolition of UAE puts them atop the Asia Cup 2025 Group A table for the time being with a phenomenal Net Run Rate and two points. Their next opponent is Pakistan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
IND vs UAE was the first game from Asia Cup's Group A. The defending champions faced the hosts in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a contest that they completely dominated. 

While it was always unlikely that UAE would pose any serious threat to the T20 world champions, what transpired was a demolition job. 

Asia Cup 2025: India bowl UAE out for 57

While UAE got off to a promising start, things wouldn't last that way for long. The first wicket fell at 26, pretty normal in cricket, but the hosts would fold for only 57 runs after that, playing 13.1 overs. 

Kuldeep Yadav led the bowling attack with exceptional figures of 4/7, while Shivam Dube supported with 3/4. Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah each contributed a wicket, ensuring a comprehensive bowling display.

Chasing a target of just 58, India achieved victory in just 4.3 overs, finishing at 60/1. Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer with 30 off 16 balls, and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off 9 balls, sealing the win with a four, underscoring India's dominance. Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match award.

Here's a look at the updated Asia Cup points table after India's thumping victory:

IND vs UAE: Asia Cup 2025 updated table (Group A)

India – Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 2 | NRR: +10.480 

UAE – Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: 0 | Points: 0 | NRR: -10.480  

Oman – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -  

Pakistan – Matches: 0 | Won: 0 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -

This emphatic win not only bolstered India's position in the tournament but also showcased their depth and preparedness. 

The team's all-round performance, highlighted by Kuldeep's match-winning spell and the swift chase, set a strong tone for their Asia Cup campaign. 

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:06 PM (IST)
