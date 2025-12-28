Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Simple Gesture That Made Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut Easier

Rohit Sharma's Simple Gesture That Made Yashasvi Jaiswal's India Debut Easier

Most debutants are left guessing their place in the playing XI until the eve of the match, but Rohit Sharma opted for a different approach to nurture the young left-hander.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the high-pressure world of international cricket, the transition from domestic stardom to Test arena is often a nerve-wracking experience.

However, for India’s sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, this journey was made significantly smoother by a profound gesture of leadership from captain Rohit Sharma.

Jaiswal recently opened up about the mental clarity he received from his skipper prior to his memorable Test debut against West Indies in July 2023.

The "15-Day" Masterstroke

Most debutants are left guessing their place in the playing XI until the eve of the match, but Rohit Sharma opted for a different approach to nurture the young left-hander.

Jaiswal revealed that Rohit approached him nearly two weeks before the first Test in Dominica. The captain told him, "I am telling you fifteen days in advance so we can prepare together. You are going to open."

This early communication was transformative for Jaiswal. By removing the "will-I, won't-I" anxiety, Rohit allowed the youngster to focus entirely on his technical and mental preparation. Knowing his role well in advance gave Jaiswal the stability to visualize the upcoming challenge and build a partnership with his opening partner.

Mentorship in the Nets

The guidance didn't stop with the announcement. Jaiswal recalled how Rohit monitored his practice sessions. When Jaiswal was seen playing aggressively and "jumping around" against quality spinners like Ravindra Jadeja in the nets, Rohit stepped in to provide perspective.

He advised the youngster to stay grounded and play with ease, reminding him that Test cricket is a marathon, not a sprint.

Rohit’s message was simple: "You are free - go out there, play freely, and play your shots with confidence." This mix of tactical discipline and psychological freedom paid off immediately.

A Record-Breaking Result

The clarity provided by Rohit bore fruit when Jaiswal took the field. He played an astonishing knock of 171, becoming only the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut.

The innings was a perfect reflection of the "calm and confident" mindset instilled by his captain. For Jaiswal, that fifteen-day head start wasn't just about cricket; it was a lesson in leadership that helped him turn a lifelong dream into a historic reality.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Yashasvi Jaiswal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
World
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget