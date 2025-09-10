Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRishabh Pant To Miss India vs West Indies? Here's When He Could Be Back

Rishabh Pant got injured in the fourth test against England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and might not be able to play in the West Indies Test series at home.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 08:41 PM (IST)
After the Asia Cup, India will set sights on the two Test matches at home against the West Indies. Rishabh Pant has been a key figure for the team in cricket's longest format, but might not be available for the series.

The southpaw picked up an injury, a fracture in his right foot to be precise, during the fourth Test against England at the Old Trafford in the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy campaign this summer.

Naturally, shadows of doubt were cast over his participation in the West Indies Test series, and according to a report, the chances of that happening don't exactly seem great.

Pant's chances reportedly 50-50 for West Indies Tests 

According to a report by The Times of India, here's what a source said about Rishabh Pant's chances of participation in the West Indies series:

"He is targeting a return for the series against the West Indies, but that seems unlikely. Even though he’s trying his best, the chances of his return for the West Indies series are 50:50."

The first Test match against the West Indies is at Ahmedabad, starting from October 2, 2025. The next, and the final, will be played in New Delhi from October 10. 

When could Rishabh Pant return to cricket?

The same source also suggested that Rishabh Pant has a better chance of being featured in the ODI series against Australia, which will take place later next month:

"The more realistic possibility is that he will return to action with the white-ball series against Australia, which will kick off with the first ODI on Oct 19 in Perth. Pant’s injured foot is still strapped. It will take two weeks before he starts batting in the nets."

Three ODIs will be played in Australia, starting from October 19, 2025. Fans are looking forward to them in hopes of seeing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in action as well.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant India Vs Australia India Vs West Indies IND Vs AUS Pant IND Vs WI Rishabh Pant Injury Rishabh Pant Recovery Rishabh Pant Comeback Rishabh Pant Injury Update Pant Injury
