Ranji Rampage: Four Centuries In One Innings Fuel Record-Bound Score

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy clash between Rajasthan and Delhi is underway at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre in Rajsamand. Delhi opted to bowl after winning the toss, but Rajasthan dominated proceedings across the first two days.

The hosts piled up a commanding 570/7 before declaring, batting a marathon 161 overs and producing four individual centuries.

Four Rajasthan batters register hundreds

Rajasthan were in early trouble at 41/2, but the innings shifted dramatically thanks to a superb 217-run stand between Sachin Yadav and wicketkeeper Kunal Singh Rathore for the third wicket. Yadav compiled a patient 130 off 257 deliveries, striking 17 fours and two sixes, while Rathore supported him with a gritty 102 from 198 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and one six.

Skipper Mahipal Lomror continued the strong show, remaining unbeaten on 128 from 229 balls, an innings decorated with seven fours and four sixes. Adding to the run-fest, Kartik Sharma also reached triple figures.

Kartik Sharma’s power-packed knock

Coming in at No. 8, Kartik Sharma produced a blistering counterattacking century. He struck 120 off 154 deliveries, hammering five fours and clearing the ropes nine times. Powered by these four tons, Rajasthan accumulated a massive 570 in their first innings.

For Delhi, Simarjeet Singh was the most successful bowler with three wickets. Navdeep Saini claimed two, while Siddhant Sharma and Sumit Mathur chipped in with one apiece.

Ranji Trophy is India’s premier domestic first-class cricket tournament, contested annually by state teams and regional sides under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Named after the legendary cricketer Maharaja Ranjitsinhji, the competition has been played since 1934 and serves as the backbone of India’s red-ball cricket structure.

The tournament helps identify talented players capable of handling the technical and mental demands of Test cricket. Performances in the Ranji Trophy often influence national team selections, making it a crucial proving ground for future international stars.