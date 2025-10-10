Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ranji Trophy warm-up match between Maharashtra and Mumbai saw an on-field spat between Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan on October 7, 2025.

However, the two seem to have buried the hatchet now. According to The Times Of India, Shaw has issued an apologised to Khan. A source was quoted stating this in their report:

"Prithvi realized his mistake, and approached Musheer and apologised to him. Prithvi told him that ' I am like an elder brother to you.' So all is well between the two,"

Prithvi Shaw vs Musheer Khan: What Happened

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

Prithvi Shaw looked in great touch on the first day of the Maharashtra vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy warm-up match. He was on 181 runs off 219 deliveries when Musheer Khan got the better of him off a miscued shot.

The celebration that followed the wicket apparently didn't sit right with the batsman, which led to an on-field altercation, requiring interference by the umpires as well as other on-field players.

Having said that, Shaw has reportedly realized his mistake, having apologized to Khan on Day 3 of the match. It is worth noting that both players share a history.

Prithvi Shaw has been an old friend of Musheer Khan's elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan. In fact, Prithvi and Musheer have been teammates themselves at one point.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai: Ranji Trophy Warm-Up Match

Centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni saw Maharashtra post a solid 465 runs on the board. Mumbai, in-reply, only managed 320 runs losing 9 wickets.

The following innings had Maharashtra score 186 in 40 overs, which would be good enough for them to win the match by a first-innings lead, as Mumbai only reached 168.

