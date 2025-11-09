Efforts to ease rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan collapsed on Saturday after two days of peace talks in Istanbul ended without agreement, deepening fears of renewed conflict along the volatile border region.

Talks End In Deadlock

The negotiations, mediated by Turkey and Qatar, were the third and most closely watched round of discussions since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. But by late Friday, both delegations left the table without progress.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed to Geo News that the “talks are over,” adding that Islamabad’s team was heading home with “no plans for future meetings.” He said the fragile ceasefire brokered earlier this month would remain in place only if Afghanistan refrained from violations.

Afghanistan’s government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid placed the blame squarely on Pakistan, calling its demands “unreasonable” and saying the negotiations could not move forward under such conditions. “The talks have reached a standstill for now,” Mujahid said during a press briefing in Kandahar.

He stressed that while Kabul does not seek further instability, Afghanistan “has the right to defend itself” if conflict erupts. “Entering into war is not our first choice,” he added, “but we will not allow our sovereignty to be undermined.”

Ceasefire Under Strain

The breakdown comes amid mounting border clashes that have left dozens dead on both sides. The violence flared after explosions in Kabul on October 9, which the Taliban government claimed were drone strikes by Pakistan. Islamabad denied involvement, but the attacks triggered fierce cross-border exchanges that only eased after Qatar brokered a ceasefire on October 19.

Since then, the truce has held only tenuously. Afghan officials said four civilians were killed and several injured in fresh cross-border fire just hours before the Istanbul talks collapsed. Pakistani officials, meanwhile, accused the Afghan delegation of refusing to sign a written commitment, insisting instead on verbal assurances.

“There is no room for that,” Asif said, signaling the end of the dialogue. “Talks have entered an indefinite pause.”

Rising Militancy And Mutual Accusations

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers of sheltering members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group responsible for a sharp increase in militant attacks inside Pakistan since 2021. Kabul has repeatedly rejected those allegations, saying it does not permit any group to use Afghan soil against another country.

Although the TTP operates separately from Afghanistan’s Taliban government, the two share ideological and historical ties. Mujahid dismissed claims linking Kabul to the TTP’s activities, saying the group “predates the Taliban’s rule” and that Afghanistan “cannot be held responsible for their actions.”

Border Closures And Humanitarian Fallout

Following the surge in violence earlier this month, Pakistan sealed all major border crossings with Afghanistan on October 12. The closure disrupted vital trade routes and left thousands of people, including traders and refugees, stranded on both sides. The main Torkham crossing reopened briefly last week to allow Afghan nationals to return home.

Islamabad has also intensified its campaign to deport undocumented foreigners, most of them Afghans. According to Pakistani authorities, more than one million Afghan nationals have been repatriated since 2023 under the nationwide drive.

Pakistan Warns Of 'Consequences' If Ceasefire Breaks

Tensions escalated further after Asif warned that “only war will happen” if diplomatic efforts fail, in comments aired ahead of the Istanbul talks. On Saturday, he reiterated that Pakistan valued peace but “will take necessary steps to protect its people” if provoked.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar echoed the sentiment, saying Islamabad “will not support any steps by the Taliban government that are not in the interest of the Afghan people or neighboring countries.”