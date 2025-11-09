PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 8,000 Crore On Uttarakhand Formation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 8,140 crore in Uttarakhand. PM Modi unveiled the projects during his visit to Dehradun today to participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of formation of Uttarakhand.

These projects cater to various industries including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. While the inaugurated projects include initiatives worth over Rs 930 crore, foundation stones were laid for works exceeding Rs 7,210 crore.

Addressing the gathering at the event, PM Modi said: "Today as we celebrate the State Foundation Day, I am fully confident that in the coming years, our Uttarakhand will reach new heights of development. It will carry forward its culture and identity with the same pride... I also expect that by the time our country celebrates 100 years of independence, Uttarakhand will be at the peak of prosperity. This goal must be set from now, the path must be chosen, and we must begin the journey without delay."

He also hailed CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in the state, saying that the Uttarakhand has "shown great seriousness in implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), setting an example for other states."

"The state government has also adopted bold policies on national interest issues such as the anti-conversion law and the riot control law. The BJP government is taking firm action on sensitive matters such as land encroachment and demographic changes, which are emerging rapidly in the state," he added.

Projects Launched By PM Modi In Uttarakhand

The projects inaugurated by PM Modi include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, solar power plants in government buildings, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, and AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for two major hydro-sector projects: the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 million litres per day to Dehradun, and the multipurpose Jamarani Dam Project in Nainital, designed to provide drinking water, irrigation support, and electricity generation.​

Further foundation stones were laid for new electrical substations, the establishment of a Women’s Sports College in Champawat, and a modern dairy plant in Nainital. These projects aim to boost skill development and economic growth across the state.​

PM Modi released Rs 62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 28,000 farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, providing them crucial financial support and crop insurance assistance.

The Prime Minister also launched a commemorative postal stamp to mark the silver jubilee celebration programme on Uttarakhand's Foundation Day.