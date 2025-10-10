West Indies Players Don Black Armbands In IND vs WI 2nd Test - Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





West Indies team will wear black armbands during the second Test against India in New Delhi to honor late Bernard Julien.

Julien, a member of the Windies’ 1975 World Cup-winning squad, passed away last week. The match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday sees West Indies taking the field as the bowling side first.

The West Indies players are wearing black armbands on day 1 as a tribute to former player Bernard Julien who passed away last week.



Julien was a member of the 1975 World Cup winning team.

At the toss, West Indies captain Roston Chase confirmed two changes to the squad: Brandon King and Johann Layne have been replaced by Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip.

Following a heavy innings-and-140-run defeat in the first Test at Ahmedabad, the visitors will be keen to put up a stronger performance in Delhi while paying tribute to Julien.

“We were batting first as well, the pitch looks dry, so not too worried. Obviously, we had some meetings and we had some deep discussions as batters. And something that came up in meetings, we want to really try to bat the whole day and bat 90 overs. That’s something that we’re really looking forward to doing,” Roston Chase said.

India off to a cautious start

India have begun cautiously after winning the toss and electing to bat in the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi.

After 15 overs, the score stands at 41/0, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease. The duo started steadily before accelerating, hitting three consecutive boundaries. This match marks Shubman Gill’s first toss win as Test captain, breaking a streak of six unsuccessful tosses.

India are looking to secure a 2-0 series sweep over Roston Chase’s side.

Playing XIs

India playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies playing XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.