Home News India 'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored', Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report

'Flagged Issue In July, But Ignored’, Say Air Traffic Controllers After Delhi Airport Glitch Chaos: Report

A technical issue in the Delhi airport's automatic message switching system (AMSS) sent ripples across air traffic operations, leading to delays and cancellations for more than 800 flights.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The recent system malfunction at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport could have been averted, according to the ATC Guild of India. The air traffic controllers said that they warned of issues months before the recent technical glitch sparked chaos at the Delhi airport. 

According to a report by NDTV, the air traffic controllers revealed that they had flagged potential issues and the urgent need for system upgrades to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as early as July. However, they allege that their warnings were not heeded.

What Did The Air Traffic Controllers Suggest?

Following the tragic Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, the Guild wrote to parliamentarians on July 8, stressing the critical need to regularly review and upgrade automation systems for air navigation. “It is essential that the automation systems used in air navigation services are reviewed and upgraded periodically,” the Guild emphasised in its communication.

They advocated for India’s automation systems to match those used by Europe’s Eurocontrol and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States. Pointing to the technological advancements and AI-driven threat identification in these global systems, the Guild underlined the importance of real-time data sharing for secure air traffic management.

Despite raising serious security concerns with the AAI several times, the Guild says that substantial action remains absent. Their appeals for upgrading technology and implementing international best practices have thus far not resulted in any meaningful changes.

Friday’s Glitch Disrupts Over 800 Flights

The malfunction occurred on Friday when the air traffic control server at Delhi airport experienced a technical issue with its automatic message switching system (AMSS). This glitch sent ripples across air traffic operations, leading to delays and cancellations for more than 800 flights. Even international routes felt the impact, as the disruption spread beyond the airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that flight operations at India’s busiest airport were restored by the afternoon. Passengers were still advised to check with their airlines for up-to-date flight schedules.

Earlier in the day, DIAL announced that the technical issue was being resolved and assured the public that authorities were working tirelessly to minimise inconvenience. “Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused,” DIAL posted on X.

Indira Gandhi International Airport operates four runways and manages over 1,500 flights daily. The AAI reported that the technical problem in the AMSS, which delayed the processing of flight plan messages, has now been remedied.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
