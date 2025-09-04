Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistani Cricketers And Their Wives: Surprising Age Gaps Revealed

Pakistani Cricketers And Their Wives: Surprising Age Gaps Revealed

Here's a closer look at some notable Pakistani cricketers who tied the knot with women significantly younger than themselves.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the world of cricket, fans often admire their favorite players not just for their performances on the field, but also for their personal lives off it.

Pakistan cricketers, for example, frequently make headlines when it comes to their marriages. One particularly interesting aspect that has caught the attention of many fans is the age difference between some of these players, and their spouses.

Several well-known Pakistani cricketers have married women who are more than 10 years younger than them over the years, creating stories that spark curiosity and discussion among supporters.

Such marriages highlight cultural traditions, personal choices, and the unique journeys of these sportsmen beyond the boundary line.

Here's a closer look at some notable Pakistani cricketers who tied the knot with women significantly younger than themselves:

1) Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the Rawalpindi Express, was a menace to batsmen in his prime. He bowled the fastest delivery ever recorded during the 2003 ICC World Cup in South Africa, at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph).

Akhtar is married to Rubab Khan, who is 18 years younger than him. The pair tied the knot in 2014.

2) Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is another top name to emerge from Pakistani cricket. He too was one of the best bowlers of his time, troubling batsmen with his pace and swing, aptly named the Sultan of Swing.

Akram is married to Australian-born Shaneira Thompson, who is 17 years younger than him. She is his second wife, and they got married in 2013.

3) Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik was known for his all-round skills. He contributed as a dependable middle-order batsman as well as handy off-spinner. He played across all formats, and has even captained Pakistan.

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in 2024, with an age difference of 11 years between them. This marked his third marriage, following his well-known union with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Shoaib Malik Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
India
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Trees Being Illegally Cut In Hills: SC On Frequent Floods, Landslides
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget