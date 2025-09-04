Pakistani Cricketers And Their Wives: Surprising Age Gaps Revealed

In the world of cricket, fans often admire their favorite players not just for their performances on the field, but also for their personal lives off it.

Pakistan cricketers, for example, frequently make headlines when it comes to their marriages. One particularly interesting aspect that has caught the attention of many fans is the age difference between some of these players, and their spouses.

Several well-known Pakistani cricketers have married women who are more than 10 years younger than them over the years, creating stories that spark curiosity and discussion among supporters.

Such marriages highlight cultural traditions, personal choices, and the unique journeys of these sportsmen beyond the boundary line.

Here's a closer look at some notable Pakistani cricketers who tied the knot with women significantly younger than themselves:

1) Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, famously known as the Rawalpindi Express, was a menace to batsmen in his prime. He bowled the fastest delivery ever recorded during the 2003 ICC World Cup in South Africa, at 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph).

Akhtar is married to Rubab Khan, who is 18 years younger than him. The pair tied the knot in 2014.

2) Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram is another top name to emerge from Pakistani cricket. He too was one of the best bowlers of his time, troubling batsmen with his pace and swing, aptly named the Sultan of Swing.

Akram is married to Australian-born Shaneira Thompson, who is 17 years younger than him. She is his second wife, and they got married in 2013.

3) Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik was known for his all-round skills. He contributed as a dependable middle-order batsman as well as handy off-spinner. He played across all formats, and has even captained Pakistan.

Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in 2024, with an age difference of 11 years between them. This marked his third marriage, following his well-known union with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.