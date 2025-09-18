Saim Ayub, Pakistan's opening batsman at the Asia Cup 2025, has equaled a T20 record set by India's Sanju Samson, albeit an unfortunate one.

Ayub recorded his third straight duck (which, for those unaware, means getting out at 0 runs) at the Asia Cup during the PAK vs UAE group stage match. This now brings his total to five T20 ducks this calendar year, equaling Samson's five T20 ducks from 2024.

Ayub, Samson both have 5 T20I ducks in a Calendar Year now

Sanju Samson, despite being a talented batsman, struggled quite a bit during his early days in the national team's shirt. Last year, he got out at 0 five times, once against Afghanistan, twice against Sri Lanka, and twice against South Africa, setting an unwanted record in T20Is.

Saim Ayub, Pakistan's young opening batsman, held promise coming into Asia Cup 2025, but so far, his bat hasn't been firing at all. He got out first ball against Oman and India, and on the second ball in his outing against UAE.

Prior to the Asia Cup, Ayub recorded ducks against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, both of which are also a part of the Asia Cup and are currently in contention for the tournament's Super 4 stage.

Now that Pakistan has qualified for the Super 4s stage, Ayub might find himself opening for the side again. Needless to say, he would be hoping not to break this unfortunate record.

Sanju Samson, on the other hand, has also played two games for India, who have also qualified for the Super 4s, at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, including the IND vs PAK group stage match. However, he hasn't got the opportunity to bat yet, only keeping the wickets for the Men in Blue thus far.

