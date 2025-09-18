IND vs PAK Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Super 4 Match

India vs Pakistan is a fixture that cricket fans await with bated breath. They have faced each other once in the Asia Cup already, during the Group stage, and are now set to face each other once again in just a few days.

The arch rivals have qualified from Group A for the competition's Super 4s round, and will go up against each other on September 21, 2025, that is this Sunday. Needless to say, those interested would want to know about where they can watch them go head-to-head for the second time in the tournament.

Check IND vs PAK live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead:

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025

Fans can catch the IND vs PAK Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app and website on September 21, 2025.

Note that an active Sony LIV subscription will be required to watch the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK TV Broadcast

The TV broadcast of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan will be done on the Sony Sports Network channels.

During their first encounter in the tournament, India demolished Pakistan, both with the bat and ball. The Men in Blue limited PAK to a low score of 127, picking 9 wickets, and then chased the target of 128 inside 16 overs, losing just 3 wickets in the process.

Asia Cup 2025: IND Pak Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.