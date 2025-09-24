Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPakistan Rooting For India? Decoding Asia Cup Final Scenarios

Pakistan Rooting For India? Decoding Asia Cup Final Scenarios

India currently tops the Super 4 points table, followed by Pakistan in second and Bangladesh in third. All three teams have two points, but India leads on net run rate.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India has been in stellar form throughout the Asia Cup 2025, remaining unbeaten in all their matches so far.

On Wednesday, September 24, India will face Bangladesh in a crucial Super 4 clash at the Asia Cup.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s team and fans may find themselves rooting for India’s victory, as it could play a key role in determining their path to the final.

Why Pakistan Will Hope for an India Win

India currently tops the Super 4 points table, followed by Pakistan in second and Bangladesh in third. All three teams have two points, but India leads on net run rate.

Pakistan has already played two Super 4 matches, while India and Bangladesh are playing their second today. India’s dominance in the tournament makes them heavy favourites, and even if they lose, a later win against Sri Lanka could still secure a final spot.

Scenarios for the Asia Cup Final

A Bangladesh win today against India would boost their chances and make Pakistan’s route to the final more complicated.

However, if India emerges victorious, they will confirm their final berth. Pakistan would then have the opportunity to defeat Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match and qualify without worrying about net run rate. This sets up the possibility of another classic India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final.

So far, India and Pakistan have never clashed in an Asia Cup final. Although both teams have reached the final in different editions, they have yet to face each other in a title-deciding match.

The 2025 Asia Cup offers a prime chance for this historic encounter. With Pakistan’s recent Super Four victory over Sri Lanka, their hopes remain alive, setting the stage for a potential India-Pakistan showdown in the final.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025: Rohit Sharma's Replacement Found - 'Sixer King' Set To Join ODI Squad

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
India Vs Bangladesh Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final IND Vs BAN India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Final Scenarios
