IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Replacement Found - 'Sixer King' Set To Join ODI Squad

Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form during Asia Cup 2025, scoring 173 runs in four matches and earning the title of Team India’s new “Sixer King.”

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20Is and their ODI careers winding down, India is on the lookout for aggressive batsmen to fill the void at the top. Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a strong contender.

Abhishek Likely to Join ODI Squad

According to TOI, Abhishek Sharma is expected to be included in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The series, scheduled for October–November, will feature three ODIs and five T20Is. Sharma’s inclusion would allow him to gain experience alongside Rohit Sharma and provide India with a powerful option at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma’s Successor in the Making

With Shubman Gill already established as an opener, India needs an aggressive partner to step in once Rohit retires. Abhishek’s attacking style and ability to provide explosive starts make him a natural choice to fill this role.

Abhishek's inclusion could raise questions

Abhishek Sharma’s inclusion in the ODI squad could raise questions, as it might seem unfair to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting for a chance as India’s backup opener.

While Abhishek has an impressive domestic 50-over record, scoring 2,014 runs in 61 List A matches, Jaiswal, regarded as an all-format player, has featured in just one ODI and arguably deserves more opportunities in the upcoming Australia series.

Sharma’s selection would also make more sense if India plans to rest Shubman Gill during the ODIs.

Gill, Abhishek’s current opening partner in T20Is, will be captaining India in the two-match Test series against West Indies starting October 2.

Even if Gill is rested, India has KL Rahul as a reliable backup opener, leaving questions about whether Abhishek Sharma will get a spot in the playing XI despite being included in the squad.

India vs Australia ODI Schedule

1st ODI: October 19 – Perth Stadium, Perth

2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney