Pakistan Cricketer Suspended Over Sexual Assault Allegation In UK

HomeSportsCricketPakistan Cricketer Suspended Over Sexual Assault Allegation In UK

The PCB stated that the suspension will remain in place until the investigation concludes.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)

Pakistan batter Haider Ali has been provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the board was informed of a criminal investigation against him in the United Kingdom. The 24-year-old, who was part of the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent England tour, is accused of involvement in a rape case in Manchester.

According to Associated Press, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Haider Ali was arrested following a complaint of sexual assault earlier in the week. He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.

The PCB stated that the suspension will remain in place until the investigation concludes. The board also indicated it will provide Haider with legal assistance to safeguard his rights during the proceedings and will determine any disciplinary measures based on the final outcome.

Haider Ali PCB UK Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Haider Ali Suspended Haider Ali Sexual Assault Allegation
