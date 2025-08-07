×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Cricket Approved, Hockey Denied: New Twist In India-Pakistan Asia Cup Drama

Cricket Approved, Hockey Denied: New Twist In India-Pakistan Asia Cup Drama

Shahid Afridi, who had earlier taken a moral high ground after the WCL fallout, now finds himself in a rather awkward position.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)

India’s decision to not face Pakistan in the WCL 2025 appears to have hit more than just the scoreboard — it has seemingly bruised the egos across the border.

While this fallout wasn’t entirely visible online, the emotional response was evident when Indian icons like Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Irfan Pathan declined participation — first in the league stages, and later in the knockouts.

Pakistan Pulls Out of Hockey Asia Cup in India

Now, in what seems like a retaliatory move, Pakistan has officially withdrawn from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, set to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, at the end of August. This surprising decision adds yet another layer to the ongoing political and sporting drama.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who had earlier taken a moral high ground after the WCL fallout, now finds himself in a rather awkward position.

His earlier remarks — “Cricket should rise above politics, and players must represent their nations with dignity” — now echo differently. Should he advise the same maturity and grace to his country’s hockey team, which has now opted out?

In reality, this decision hurts Pakistan more than India — it blocks their opportunity to qualify for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Despite receiving clear assurances from the Indian government in early July that Pakistani athletes would face no travel restrictions, Pakistan has chosen to withdraw from the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup in India.

This move also puts Pakistan’s participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup—scheduled for November-December in Chennai and Madurai—under serious doubt. Pakistan had previously missed the 2016 edition of the Junior World Cup, also hosted in India, in the aftermath of the Pathankot and Uri attacks.

Notably, the last time Pakistan’s hockey team played in India was during the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, where they ended fifth among six teams.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
India Vs Pakistan Hockey Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Hockey Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
