Kane Williamson Makes History, Surpasses Legend In Test Runs Tally

Kane Williamson celebrated his comeback to Test cricket in style, climbing above South African great Hashim Amla on the list of highest run-scorers in the format.

The former New Zealand captain, featuring in red-ball cricket after nearly a year, reached the milestone during the opening Test of the three-match series against the West Indies in Christchurch.

The visitors opted to bowl first after winning the toss, bringing Williamson to the crease at No. 3. He crafted a composed 52, and with his seventh run of the innings, overtook Amla’s career tally, confirming yet another chapter in his growing legacy.

A Look At Williamson’s Test Career Numbers

Williamson now stands at 9,328 Test runs, accumulated across 187 innings in 106 matches.

His record includes 33 centuries and 38 fifties, placing him 16th among the highest run-scorers in Test history. Should he continue this trajectory, he is poised to become the first New Zealand cricketer to cross the coveted 10,000-run mark.

Amla, whose tally Williamson surpassed, retired with 9,282 runs from 215 innings in 124 Tests between 2004 and 2019.

The elegant right-hander registered 28 hundreds and 41 half-centuries, with an unbeaten 311 as his top score. He remains South Africa’s second-most prolific Test batter after Jacques Kallis.

Where Kane Williamson Stands Among Cricket’s Elite

Williamson still has several giants ahead of him. Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time list with 15,921 runs, followed by England’s Joe Root, who has amassed 13,551 runs.

Australia’s Ricky Ponting sits in third place with 13,378. India’s Rahul Dravid completes the top five with 13,288 runs.

As Williamson continues to pile on the runs, discussions about his place among the modern greats grow louder, fuelled further by his latest feat on home soil.

The first day of the on-going New Zealand vs West Indies Test has come to an end, with the hosts, NZ, standing at 231/9.

