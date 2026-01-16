Nipah Alert Intensifies: Bengal Enforces Tough 21-Day Quarantine, Emergency Health Protocols

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nipah Virus: The West Bengal government has rolled out a comprehensive set of guidelines to tackle the growing concern around Nipah virus infections. The Health Department has prepared a structured protocol for patients affected by Nipah, those showing symptoms, and for all individuals involved in their treatment and care. The guidelines have been framed by a five-member expert medical team constituted by the state.

According to the new directives, anyone who comes in contact with the blood, bodily fluids, saliva, or droplets from sneezing and coughing of a Nipah-infected patient must undergo mandatory home quarantine for 21 days. The government has clearly defined such individuals as high-risk cases. Spending time with an infected or symptomatic person in a closed or confined space has also been categorised as high risk exposure.

During the quarantine period, the concerned person will have to undergo medical checkups twice a day. If any symptoms appear at any point, immediate hospitalisation has been made compulsory. Such individuals must be placed in isolation wards for further monitoring and treatment.

Close Monitoring for Contacts and Caregivers

The guidelines further state that anyone who has come in contact with the clothes or personal belongings of an infected patient will also be kept under strict observation for 21 days. The Health Department will personally monitor such cases, and officials will make daily phone calls to check on their condition. If symptoms develop, the person must be taken to the hospital without delay.

Special emphasis has also been placed on the safety of caregivers and healthcare workers. Those responsible for looking after Nipah patients must follow strict protective measures while performing their duties. For individuals who show no symptoms, the state has advised precautionary consumption of a specific antiviral medicine as a preventive step.

However, for people who display symptoms, hospital admission has been made compulsory. Since no specific cure for the Nipah virus has been discovered so far, the guidelines recommend the use of two alternative antiviral drugs on an experimental basis for treatment.

Testing Protocol and Hospital Discharge Rules

The government has also laid down clear instructions regarding medical testing. Samples of suspected patients must be sent immediately for RTPCR testing. The guidelines specify that medicines will only be stopped after test reports come back negative at least twice within a single day.

Healthcare workers who come in contact with infected patients but show no symptoms can continue their duties by wearing masks and using personal protective equipment, such as PPE kits. In such cases, quarantine is not mandatory. To further protect medical staff, the Health Department has advised them to take a special antiviral medicine for two weeks.

The responsibility of treating Nipah patients has been assigned to critical care specialists and neurologists. Once a patient tests positive, samples will be tested every five days. Only when saliva, urine and blood samples test negative twice within one day will the patient be discharged from the hospital. Even after discharge, the patient must remain under medical observation for a period of 90 days.

With these strict measures, the state government aims to prevent the spread of the Nipah virus and ensure a quick response to any potential outbreak.

Related Video BMC Elections 2026: Sanjay Raut Speaks on Mumbai’s Future and Stakes of Local Body Polls