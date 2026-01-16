'All Refunds Processed': Indigo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IndiGo Refund: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a detailed statement on refunds and compensation for passengers affected by IndiGo operational disruptions between December 3 and December 5, 2025. The regulator said it has been in continuous discussion with the airline to ensure travellers receive their dues in line with existing civil aviation rules.

According to the DGCA note dated January 16, 2026, passengers impacted by cancellations and long delays are entitled to relief under CAR Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which governs facilities and compensation for denied boarding, flight cancellations and delays.

IndiGo has informed the regulator that refunds for all flights cancelled during the three-day disruption period have already been processed back to the original mode of payment. The airline also stated that passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of scheduled departure are eligible to claim compensation through the official Indigo website.

IndiGo Announces Special Gesture of Care

Beyond mandatory refunds, IndiGo has introduced an additional relief measure called Gesture of Care to pacify inconvenienced passengers. Under this scheme, eligible travellers will receive two travel vouchers worth Rs 5,000 each, giving them a total benefit of Rs 10,000. These vouchers will remain valid for 12 months.

The offer applies to customers whose flights were either cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and December 5, 2025. IndiGo has asked passengers to check eligibility and submit details on its official compensation portal. A separate list of affected flights has also been uploaded on the airline website for easy verification.

The DGCA has further advised passengers to provide correct contact information at the time of booking, including mobile numbers and email addresses, so airlines can communicate changes promptly and offer timely support.

Frustration Spills Over on X

While the airline and the regulator maintain that processes are in place, many travellers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain about delays and confusion in receiving refunds.

One user posted, "I incurred losses because of this delay. I have already emailed IndiGo requesting a refund because the flight was delayed by more than 3 hours, but I haven't received any information about my refund yet, and I haven't been offered any compensation."

Another angry passenger expressed anger, "My flight from Kolkata to Srinagar cancelled by IndiGo airlines on 5th December but still not yet processed."

It should be noted here that there's no information on whether IndiGo address these claims as at the time of writing, there was no response from IndiGo's social media handle on the aforementioned tweets.

Despite regulatory assurances and IndiGo claims of completed refunds, the online complaints highlight continuing confusion at the consumer end. For now, affected passengers are being advised to follow official channels and track claims through the airline compensation portal.