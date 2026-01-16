Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland

United States President Donald Trump on Friday warned that countries refusing to back Washington’s bid to take control of Greenland could face tariffs, marking a sharp escalation in his long-standing push over the Arctic territory.

The US President did not provide specific details on how such tariffs would be imposed or which nations could be targeted. However, he has previously argued that Greenland is critical to American interests from the perspective of “national security”, the Associated Press reported.

US Push For Greenland Continues

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States should control Greenland, a self-governing territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The proposal has drawn widespread international attention and criticism, particularly in Europe.

While the White House has earlier stated that “all options are on the table” regarding the US taking over the territory, this is the first time Trump has publicly threatened economic measures against countries that do not support the move.

European Military Presence Increases

The warning comes amid growing military activity around Greenland. According to Reuters, several European countries have sent small contingents of troops to the island in recent days.

Denmark, meanwhile, has said it is moving ahead with plans to establish a “larger and more permanent” NATO presence in Greenland to strengthen the island’s security.

Support For Denmark And Military Exercises

The show of European support is also aimed at assisting Denmark in preparing for military exercises in the region. The deployments followed a meeting involving officials from the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland’s strategic location and growing geopolitical importance have placed it at the centre of rising tensions among Western allies, as competing security priorities continue to surface.