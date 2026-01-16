Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland

Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland

However, he has previously argued that Greenland is critical to American interests from the perspective of “national security”, the Associated Press reported.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 10:56 PM (IST)

United States President Donald Trump on Friday warned that countries refusing to back Washington’s bid to take control of Greenland could face tariffs, marking a sharp escalation in his long-standing push over the Arctic territory.

The US President did not provide specific details on how such tariffs would be imposed or which nations could be targeted. However, he has previously argued that Greenland is critical to American interests from the perspective of “national security”, the Associated Press reported.

US Push For Greenland Continues

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States should control Greenland, a self-governing territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. The proposal has drawn widespread international attention and criticism, particularly in Europe.

While the White House has earlier stated that “all options are on the table” regarding the US taking over the territory, this is the first time Trump has publicly threatened economic measures against countries that do not support the move.

European Military Presence Increases

The warning comes amid growing military activity around Greenland. According to Reuters, several European countries have sent small contingents of troops to the island in recent days.

Denmark, meanwhile, has said it is moving ahead with plans to establish a “larger and more permanent” NATO presence in Greenland to strengthen the island’s security.

Support For Denmark And Military Exercises

The show of European support is also aimed at assisting Denmark in preparing for military exercises in the region. The deployments followed a meeting involving officials from the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland’s strategic location and growing geopolitical importance have placed it at the centre of rising tensions among Western allies, as competing security priorities continue to surface.

Related Video

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Greenland Donald Trump. Trump Tariffs Tariff Threats United States Allies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
AQI Hits 350+ In Delhi-NCR; Severe Pollution Triggers GRAP-III Measures
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
Election 2025
Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate
Raj Thackeray ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe After BJP’s Mumbai Victory; K. Annamalai Reacts, Hails Development Mandate
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget