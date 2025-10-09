Net Worth Showdown: Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma - Who's Richer?

Team India’s two cricketing icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have won hearts with their stellar performances on the field. But when it comes to wealth, Virat Kohli leads by a significant margin. Reports estimate Kohli’s net worth at around ₹1,050 crore, while Rohit Sharma’s net worth is between ₹214–230 crore, highlighting a gap of nearly five times between the two stars’ earnings.

Virat Kohli’s Earnings and Assets

Virat Kohli has evolved into a global brand beyond his cricketing prowess. He holds a BCCI Grade A+ contract, earning an annual salary of ₹7 crore, and is retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL for ₹21 crore. To date, Kohli has earned around ₹200 crore from the IPL alone.

Endorsements form a major part of his income. Kohli represents top brands like Puma, MRF Tyres, Audi India, Blue Star, and Himalaya Men, charging crores per campaign.

His lifestyle reflects his success, with luxurious homes in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, and London, and an impressive car collection, including a Bentley, Audi R8, and Range Rover.

Rohit Sharma’s Earnings and Endorsements

Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated at ₹230 crore. Like Kohli, he holds a BCCI A+ contract and earns ₹7 crore annually. Rohit was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 2025 IPL season at ₹16.35 crore, with total IPL earnings around ₹150–200 crore.

He endorses brands such as Adidas, CEAT Tyres, Max Life Insurance, and Noise. While his earnings are lower than Kohli’s, Rohit is celebrated for his calm demeanor and simplicity, making him a fan favorite.

Back Together for the Australia Tour

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be key figures for Team India in the upcoming India-Australia ODI series starting October 19. Returning to international cricket after seven months, the veterans are expected to form the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

