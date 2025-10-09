Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNet Worth Showdown: Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma - Who's Richer?

Net Worth Showdown: Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma - Who's Richer?

Virat Kohli has evolved into a global brand beyond his cricketing prowess. He holds a BCCI Grade A+ contract, earning an annual salary of ₹7 crore, and is retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India’s two cricketing icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have won hearts with their stellar performances on the field. But when it comes to wealth, Virat Kohli leads by a significant margin. Reports estimate Kohli’s net worth at around ₹1,050 crore, while Rohit Sharma’s net worth is between ₹214–230 crore, highlighting a gap of nearly five times between the two stars’ earnings.

Virat Kohli’s Earnings and Assets

Virat Kohli has evolved into a global brand beyond his cricketing prowess. He holds a BCCI Grade A+ contract, earning an annual salary of ₹7 crore, and is retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL for ₹21 crore. To date, Kohli has earned around ₹200 crore from the IPL alone.

Endorsements form a major part of his income. Kohli represents top brands like Puma, MRF Tyres, Audi India, Blue Star, and Himalaya Men, charging crores per campaign.

His lifestyle reflects his success, with luxurious homes in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, and London, and an impressive car collection, including a Bentley, Audi R8, and Range Rover.

Rohit Sharma’s Earnings and Endorsements

Rohit Sharma’s net worth is estimated at ₹230 crore. Like Kohli, he holds a BCCI A+ contract and earns ₹7 crore annually. Rohit was retained by Mumbai Indians for the 2025 IPL season at ₹16.35 crore, with total IPL earnings around ₹150–200 crore.

He endorses brands such as Adidas, CEAT Tyres, Max Life Insurance, and Noise. While his earnings are lower than Kohli’s, Rohit is celebrated for his calm demeanor and simplicity, making him a fan favorite.

Back Together for the Australia Tour

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be key figures for Team India in the upcoming India-Australia ODI series starting October 19. Returning to international cricket after seven months, the veterans are expected to form the backbone of India’s batting lineup.

Also on ABP Live | Test Cricket Milestone: Match Concludes In 886 Balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Team Sets Record

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA Virat Kohli Net Worth Rohit Sharma Net Worth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
'At Least One Govt Job Per Family In Bihar If Mahagathbandhan Wins,' Promises Tejashwi Yadav
India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe On India
'Everything I've Seen Absolute Proof...': UK PM Starmer Rebuts Trump's 'Dead' Economy Jibe
Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
BJP Finalizes List Of Probable Candidates For Bihar Assembly, Alakman To Give Final Approval
Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget