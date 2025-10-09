Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTest Cricket Milestone: Match Concludes In 886 Balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Team Sets Record

Test Cricket Milestone: Match Concludes In 886 Balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Team Sets Record

India’s supremacy extended to the Youth ODI series, where they won all three matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India’s Under-19 cricket team scripted history by defeating Australia on their home turf. Led by captain Ayush Mhatre, the Indian youth side won the two-match Youth Test series 2-0.

The highlight was the second Test, which lasted just 886 balls, allowing India to claim victory in only two days. This performance shattered a 30-year-old record and set a new benchmark for winning a Youth Test in the fewest balls.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines

Batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a pivotal role in India’s triumph. Scoring 133 runs across two Tests, including a century, his innings helped lay a solid foundation for the team. Alongside Mhatre’s tactical captaincy and India’s lethal bowling attack, Suryavanshi’s performance left the Australian side struggling throughout.

Dominance Across Formats

India’s supremacy extended to the Youth ODI series, where they won all three matches. The victories came by 7 wickets, 51 runs, and 167 runs respectively. In the Test series, India won the first Youth Test by an innings and 58 runs, while the second Test was clinched by 7 wickets.

Australia’s Batting Collapse

The Australians struggled with the bat, particularly in the second Test. They managed 135 runs in the first innings, with Alex Lee Young scoring a fighting 66. In the second innings, Australia was bowled out for 116 runs, leaving India with a modest target of 81, which they achieved comfortably with three wickets lost.

Breaking the 1995 Record

This victory enabled India to break the West Indies’ 1995 record, when they defeated Pakistan in Faisalabad in 992 balls. With this historic win in 886 balls, India now holds the record for the fastest Youth Test victory.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi News Test Cricket Records
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Set to Contest Elections! Buzz Around This Seat
India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi Welcomes Agreement On Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
India
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
'Terribly Wrong': Chidambaram Slams PM Modi's Remarks On UPA's 26/11 Attacks Response
India
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
PM Modi Meets Britain's Keir Starmer In Mumbai, Talks To Focus On Trade And Tech
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
BJP Finalizes List Of Probable Candidates For Bihar Assembly, Alakman To Give Final Approval
Breaking: Maulana Arrested In Bareilly For Inciting “I Love Mohammad” Slogans Amid Public Outcry
Thar Outlaws Try To Run Over Police, Smash Toll Barrier At Delwada Tole Plaza In Daring Escape Today
Clashes Erupt In Boston As Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Police On Hamas Attack Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget