Test Cricket Milestone: Match Concludes In 886 Balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Team Sets Record

India’s Under-19 cricket team scripted history by defeating Australia on their home turf. Led by captain Ayush Mhatre, the Indian youth side won the two-match Youth Test series 2-0.

The highlight was the second Test, which lasted just 886 balls, allowing India to claim victory in only two days. This performance shattered a 30-year-old record and set a new benchmark for winning a Youth Test in the fewest balls.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines

Batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a pivotal role in India’s triumph. Scoring 133 runs across two Tests, including a century, his innings helped lay a solid foundation for the team. Alongside Mhatre’s tactical captaincy and India’s lethal bowling attack, Suryavanshi’s performance left the Australian side struggling throughout.

Dominance Across Formats

India’s supremacy extended to the Youth ODI series, where they won all three matches. The victories came by 7 wickets, 51 runs, and 167 runs respectively. In the Test series, India won the first Youth Test by an innings and 58 runs, while the second Test was clinched by 7 wickets.

Australia’s Batting Collapse

The Australians struggled with the bat, particularly in the second Test. They managed 135 runs in the first innings, with Alex Lee Young scoring a fighting 66. In the second innings, Australia was bowled out for 116 runs, leaving India with a modest target of 81, which they achieved comfortably with three wickets lost.

Breaking the 1995 Record

This victory enabled India to break the West Indies’ 1995 record, when they defeated Pakistan in Faisalabad in 992 balls. With this historic win in 886 balls, India now holds the record for the fastest Youth Test victory.